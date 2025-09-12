iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro And iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Setup Explained - Do Not Buy Without Reading THIS!

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro And iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Setup: Camera quality is probably the top feature in any smartphone that drives customers' buying decisions, along with several others. If you are also someone who prioritizes camera quality in a smartphone, and for that matter of fact, are considering buying the recently launched iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max, this article could be useful. Here, we have explained the iPhone 17 Series' camera setup in depth.

iPhone 17 Camera Details

Dual rear cameras: 48MP Fusion Main and 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide.

Main camera: 26mm, f/1.6 aperture, sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, 100% Focus Pixels, 2x optical-quality telephoto.

Ultra Wide: 13mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120 degree field of view, Hybrid Focus Pixels, 2x optical zoom in/out, 4x optical zoom range.

This camera setup also offers digital zoom up to 10x.

Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera, ƒ/1.9 aperture, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Dual Capture and more.

Video Recording: Up to 4K Dolby Vision video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps; Cinematic mode up to 4K Dolby Vision at 30 fps; Action mode up to 2.8K Dolby Vision at 60 fps and more. It offers improved stabilization and HDR with enhanced low-light and color detail.

iPhone 17 Pro And Pro Max Camera Details

Triple rear cameras: All 48MP Fusion sensors - Main, Ultra Wide and Telephoto.

48MP Main: 24 mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture, second‑generation sensor‑shift OIS, 100% Focus Pixels, 2x optical-quality telephoto and more.

48MP Ultra Wide: 13 mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120 degree field of view, Hybrid Focus Pixels, super‑high‑resolution photos (48MP).

48MP Telephoto: 100/200mm equivalent (4x/8x optical-quality zoom), f/2.8 aperture, Up to 8x optical-quality zoom; up to 40x digital zoom and 16x optical‑quality zoom range.

Video Recording: ProRes RAW, Dolby Vision HDR at 4K120, Log 2, Genlock—professional video features.

Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera, ƒ/1.9 aperture, ultra-stabilized 4K HDR video and enhanced portrait mode.