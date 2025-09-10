Advertisement
iPhone 17 Prices In India, US, UK, Australia, Canada And Dubai - Check List

iPhone 17: US tech giant Apple launched its latest iPhone 17 series -- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max -- globally during the September 9 Awe Dropping event.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
iPhone 17 Prices In India, US, UK, Australia, Canada And Dubai - Check ListImage Source- Apple

iPhone 17 Series: US tech giant Apple launched its latest iPhone 17 series -- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max -- globally during the September 9 Awe Dropping event. It also launched the iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever. In India, Apple’s latest iPhone 17 lineup is priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900. But what about the US, UK, Australia, Canada And Dubai? Let's check out the latest iPhone 17 and Air prices there.

iPhone 17 Series Prices In US ($1 = Rs 88.14)
iPhone 17- $799 (Approximately Rs 70423)
iPhone Air- $999 (Approximately Rs 88051)
iPhone 17 Pro- $1099 (Approximately Rs 96865)
iPhone 17 Pro Max $1199 (Approximately Rs 105679)

iPhone 17 Series Prices In Australia (A$1 = Rs 57.84)
iPhone 17- A$1,399 (Approximately Rs 80918)
iPhone Air- A$1,799 (Approximately Rs 104054)
iPhone 17 Pro- A$1,999 (Approximately Rs 115622)
iPhone 17 Pro Max- A$2,199 (Approximately Rs 127190)

iPhone 17 Series Prices In Canada (Canada $1 = Rs 63,68)
iPhone 17- $1129 (Approximately Rs 71894)
iPhone Air- $1449 (Approximately Rs 92272)
iPhone 17 Pro- $1599 (Approximately Rs 101824)
iPhone 17 Pro Max- $1749 (Approximately Rs 111376)

iPhone 17 Series Prices In India
iPhone 17- Rs 82,900
iPhone Air Rs 119,900
iPhone 17 Pro- Rs 134,900 
iPhone 17 Pro Max- Rs 149,900

iPhone 17 Series Prices In Dubai (AED1 = Rs 24.03)
iPhone 17- AED 3,399 (Approximately Rs 81677)
iPhone Air- AED 4,299 (Approximately Rs 103304)
iPhone 17 Pro- AED 4,699 (Approximately Rs 112916)
iPhone 17 Pro Max- AED 5,099 (Approximately Rs 122528)

iPhone 17 Series Prices In UK (£1 = Rs 119.21)
iPhone 17- £799 (Approximately Rs 95248)
iPhone Air- £999 (Approximately Rs 119090)
iPhone 17 Pro- £1,099 (Approximately Rs 131011)
iPhone 17 Pro Max- £1,199 (Approximately Rs 142932)

Notably, all the aforementioned prices are of the base models and may increase depending on the variant chosen.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

