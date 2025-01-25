iPhone 17 Pro Max: Compact Dynamic Island With Apple-Designed Wi-Fi 7 Chip Likely To Arrive Soon; Check Expected Price

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: As the iPhone 16 series continues to gain attention, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series around September 2025. Among the much-anticipated lineup, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to generate the most excitement.

Notably, Apple's Dynamic Island, first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro lineup, has been a standout feature. Rumours suggest that the upcoming iPhone 17 series might feature a more compact Dynamic Island. The lineup is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 'Slim,' iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The Cupertino tech giant has largely maintained a consistent hardware design across recent iPhone models, making only subtle tweaks over the years. With a refined design and enhanced camera capabilities, the iPhone 17 Pro Max promises to be a significant evolution. Here's everything you need to know.

iPhone 17 Pro leak reveals new rectangular camera island design pic.twitter.com/pWrsG87Z9s — KnowTechie (@KnowTechie) January 22, 2025

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India (Expected)

In India, the starting price of the much-anticipated iPhone 17 Pro Max model is expected to be around ₹1,45,000.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Upgrades (Expected)

On the photography front, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to feature an impressive camera setup, likely making it a standout among flagship smartphones. Reports suggest a triple-camera system, including a 48MP Fusion main lens, a 48MP Ultra Wide lens, and an advanced 48MP Tetraprism telephoto lens for enhanced photography capabilities. For selfies and video chats, the front camera is also expected to see a major upgrade, boasting a 24MP sensor—double the resolution of its predecessor's 12MP lens.

These enhancements hint at a significant leap in both photo and video quality, catering to photography enthusiasts and those seeking top-tier performance for selfies and video calls.

iPhone 17 Pro: Rumors of New Features and Design Changes



The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumored to have an aluminum frame, a larger rectangular camera bump, and an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip.



All four iPhone 17 models are expected to feature a 24-megapixel… pic.twitter.com/V0pyMGjuNw — Apple Club (@applesclubs) November 28, 2024

iPhone 17 Pro Max Design (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a sleek design combining aluminium and glass, striking the perfect balance between durability and elegance. While Apple has maintained a consistent hardware design across recent models, the iPhone 17 Pro Max stands out with a massive 6.9-inch display. The screen is expected to include an anti-reflective coating, offering enhanced scratch resistance and improved visibility in bright sunlight.

Leaked reports suggest the device will adopt a "metalens" for the Face ID system, resulting in a smaller Dynamic Island. Additional rumoured features include an aluminium frame, a larger rectangular camera bump, and an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip, showcasing Apple's dedication to cutting-edge innovation.