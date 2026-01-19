iPhone 17 Pro Vs OnePlus 15 Vs Oppo Reno15 Pro: Price, Camera, Battery Compared; Which Phone Should You Buy?

When it comes to buying a smartphone, buyers usually focus on price, features, camera, battery, display, build quality, performance and more. For mass-market buyers, smartphone manufacturers offer strong choices across the premium and flagship segments. In this article, we will go through the in-depth details of few recently launched smartphones in India, which may help you choose a better device.

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 Pro continues to position itself in the high-end category, while Chinese brands OnePlus and Oppo also offer powerful alternatives at lower price points. Here’s how these phones perform across major areas.

Price And Value

Among the three models, the iPhone 17 Pro sits at the top, priced at Rs 1,34,900 with the premium tag of Apple’s flagship lineup. In India, it has been listed at higher price brackets that reflect its flagship status.

In contrast, the OnePlus 15 and Oppo Reno15 Pro are more affordable. The OnePlus 15 launched around the Rs 72,999 mark for the base configuration and offers a strong balance of price and performance. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno15 Pro debuted at around Rs 67,999 in India, makes it the most budget-friendly option among the trio.

Features And Display

All three phones offer large, high-quality displays, but with differences in refresh rates and sizes. The OnePlus 15 features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, which is geared towards smooth gaming and scrolling. The Reno15 Pro also has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, though with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 17 Pro uses a smaller 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion support, valued for colour accuracy and peak brightness, especially under direct sunlight.

Camera

In terms of camera performance, each phone performs well. The Oppo Reno15 Pro features a 200MP primary camera paired with additional wide and telephoto sensors.

The OnePlus 15 uses a triple 50MP rear setup with a periscope telephoto lens, providing versatile shooting capabilities across wide and zoom shots.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro has a well-rounded triple-camera system with 48MP sensors and improvements in optical zoom and imaging algorithms, making it suitable for users who prioritise video and photo quality in different lighting conditions.

Battery And Charging

Battery life is an area where the Android devices currently have an edge. The OnePlus 15 packs a 7,300mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging support.

The Oppo Reno15 Pro features a 6,500mAh battery with strong endurance and fast charging capabilities.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro uses a smaller battery typical of iPhones (3,988mAh), but it is optimised with iOS for efficient power use and balanced performance.

Performance And Build Quality

The iPhone 17 Pro is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chip, which delivers industry-leading efficiency and performance for apps, AI tasks and gaming.

The OnePlus 15 uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, offering excellent performance for everyday use, multitasking and mobile gaming.

The Oppo Reno15 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, which offers steady performance but is generally behind the Snapdragon and Apple silicon in benchmarks.

Build quality also differs: Apple’s flagship design emphasises premium materials and durability, while OnePlus and Oppo offer solid construction with IP ratings and modern aesthetics at lower prices.

However, the choice of phone ultimately depends on individual priorities, which vary based on the needs and preferences of buyers.