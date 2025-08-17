iPhone 17 Production Begins At Bengaluru Plant; Apple CEO Reveals Most India-Made Units Sold In US In June 2025

Apple's iPhone 17 Production In India: Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, a key supplier to Apple, has begun manufacturing the upcoming iPhone 17 at its new factory in Bengaluru. The development marks a major milestone for the facility, which is Foxconn’s second-largest iPhone production unit outside China, established with an investment of nearly $2.8 billion (around Rs 25,000 crore).

The plant is located in Devanahalli, the Bengaluru plant is now operational alongside Foxconn’s Chennai unit, where iPhone 17 production is also in progress, according to people familiar with the matter. The move comes after the local production of the iPhone 16 series around the same period last year, ahead of its global and India launches.

Neither Apple nor Foxconn has officially commented on the development so far. The new facility had encountered a temporary hurdle earlier this year when several Chinese engineers abruptly exited. However, Foxconn has since filled the gap by bringing in experts from Taiwan and other regions.

Apple To Scale Up iPhone Production

Apple is betting big on India as a manufacturing hub. The company is expected to scale up iPhone production to 60 million units this year, compared to 35–40 million units in 2024–25. In the year ended March 31, 2025, Apple assembled 60% more iPhones in India, worth an estimated $22 billion. (Also Read: iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 17 Pro Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple’s Thinnest Phone Ever — iPhone 17 Air; Check Expected Launch Date, Specs, And Price)

Made In India iPhones Hit US Stores In June

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently underlined India’s growing importance in the company’s global supply chain. After announcing financial results on July 31, he revealed that a majority of iPhones sold in the US in June 2025 were made in India. During the second-quarter earnings call, Cook also confirmed that all iPhones sold in the US during the June quarter were shipped from India.

An analysis by S&P Global shows that iPhone sales in the US touched 75.9 million units in 2024. With March 2025 exports from India at 3.1 million units, Apple will need to double shipments through expanded capacity or divert more devices meant for the domestic market to meet this demand.

Apple's Shipment In India

Meanwhile, Apple’s presence in India’s smartphone market continues to grow. Supplies rose 21.5 per cent annually to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025, with the iPhone 16 emerging as the most shipped model. In the June quarter alone, Apple’s shipments in India rose nearly 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY), giving it a 7.5 per cent market share. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Get Massive Price Cut On THIS Platform Ahead Of iPhone 17 India Launch; Check Camera, Display And Other Features)

Indian Smartphone Market

The broader Indian smartphone market, however, remained dominated by Chinese brands, with Vivo leading at 19 per cent share during the same quarter, according to IDC. The launch of the Bengaluru factory is seen as a major step in Apple’s strategy to diversify its production base away from China and strengthen India’s role as a global manufacturing hub. (With IANS Inputs)