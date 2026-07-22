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  • /iPhone 17 series accounted for 44 pc of Apple's India shipments in Q2 2026

iPhone 17 series accounted for 44 pc of Apple's India shipments in Q2 2026

The iPhone 15 series continued to remain relevant, contributing 4 per cent of total shipments.

Published: Jul 22, 2026, 05:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
iPhone 17 series accounted for 44 pc of Apple's India shipments in Q2 2026
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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iPhone 17 series accounted for 44 pc of Apple's India shipments in Q2 2026
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