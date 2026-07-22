New Delhi: Apple's iPhone 17 series emerged as the company's strongest-selling smartphone lineup in India during the second quarter of 2026, accounting for 44 per cent of its total iPhone shipments, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR) on Wednesday.
The research firm said the iPhone 16 series followed closely with a 40 per cent share of Apple's shipments during the quarter, it stated.
The iPhone 17e contributed 6 per cent of shipments, while the iPhone 16e accounted for 5 per cent.
The iPhone 15 series continued to remain relevant, contributing 4 per cent of total shipments.
Commenting on the quarterly performance, Prabhu Ram, Vice President, Industry Research Group at CMR, said the April-June quarter is traditionally a softer period for Apple ahead of the launch of its next-generation iPhone lineup.
This year, the company also faced additional pressure from memory supply constraints, which affected overall shipments.
“For Apple, Q2 is seasonally a softer quarter ahead of the iPhone 18 series launch and was further impacted this year by memory supply constraints,” he said.
Apple's iPad business also encountered headwinds during the quarter amid the broader slowdown in the tablet market.
The iPad 11 series led the company's tablet portfolio with a 55 per cent share of iPad shipments, followed by the iPad Air 2026 series at 38 per cent.
The iPad Pro 2025 series accounted for 4 per cent, while the iPad Air 2025 series contributed 2 per cent.
Looking ahead, CMR expects Apple to regain momentum during the festive season, supported by the anticipated launch of its first foldable iPhone.
“Looking ahead, we expect Apple to regain strong momentum in the festive quarter, supported by the anticipated launch of its first foldable iPhone. While supply constraints may continue to pose challenges in the near term, Apple remains well positioned for sustained growth and further strengthening its position in the Indian market,” he mentioned.
According to CMR's estimates, Apple is expected to capture around 12 per cent of India's smartphone market and about 30 per cent of the tablet market by the end of calendar year 2026.
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