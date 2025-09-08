iPhone 17 Series Battery Size Leaked: iPhone 17 Pro Max May Feature Largest Ever Ahead Of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event On Sept 9; Check Expected Specs, Price

iPhone 17 Series Battery Leaked: Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 17 series at its "Awe Dropping" event, scheduled to take place at the company’s Cupertino headquarters. The tech giant is expected to unveil four new models—the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Alongside the iPhones, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also likely to introduce the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch Series 11. With just a day to go before the big launch, a fresh leak has surfaced online, revealing details about the battery capacities of the upcoming iPhones.

iPhone 17 Series India Launch: Battery Capacities (Expected)

As per the leaks, the iPhone 17 series is expected to bring notable battery upgrades. The standard iPhone 17 may pack a 3,692mAh battery, while the iPhone 17 Air could offer 3,036mAh in the physical SIM model and a slightly larger 3,149mAh cell in the e-SIM version. The iPhone 17 Pro is tipped to feature 3,988mAh with physical SIM and 4,252mAh with e-SIM. The top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max may house a 4,823mAh battery in the physical SIM model and 5,088mAh in the e-SIM variant.

iPhone 17 Specifications And Price (Expected)

It is expected to come with the ProMotion 120Hz via LTPO OLED, a 6.1–6.3-inch display, an A19 chip, about 8GB RAM, Wi‑Fi 7, and Apple’s C1 5G modem. On the photography front, the premium smartphone may come with dual 48MP rear cameras (Wide + Ultra Wide), with broader Apple Intelligence features in latest iOS update.

For selfies and quality videos, there is an upgraded 24MP shooter at the front. On the battery front, the iPhone 17 should benefit from efficiency gains rather than a major capacity bump, with design tweaks aligning it more closely to the Pro look. Notably, the iPhone 17 price could be around $799 in the US and roughly Rs 79,900–Rs 89,900 in India.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications And Price (Expected)

The Pro is expected to use Apple’s A19 Pro chip, step up to 12GB RAM, add Wi‑Fi 7, and continue with LTPO 120Hz displays around 6.3 inches. The device may come with a vapor‑chamber cooling for sustained performance and on‑device AI workloads. On the camera front, the upgrades may include a 24MP front camera and a triple 48MP rear array (Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto), potentially with mechanical aperture improvements and 5x optical zoom, packaged in a refreshed design with narrower bezels. The iPhone 17 Pro could cost Rs. 1,34,990 in India, AED 5,633 in Dubai, and $1,499 in the US. (Also Read: Apple Event 2025: From AirPods Pro 3 To New Apple Watch, 9 Big Announcements Expected Apart From iPhone 17 Series India Launch; Check Expected Price)

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications And Price (Expected)

The top model likely carries the A19 Pro, 12GB RAM, Wi‑Fi 7, the largest LTPO 120Hz display around 6.9 inches. It may come with the most advanced camera system which include the triple 48MP sensors with Tetraprism telephoto and improved video, alongside the 24MP selfie camera. Some rumors point to larger battery capacity than prior Pro Max and enhanced thermal design, plus material tweaks to the chassis and back for durability and weight balance. Notably, the price is likely to be around $1,249 in the US. In India, it may be between Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,64,990.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications And Price (Expected)

It is positioned as the ultra‑thin model replacing the Plus, the Air is rumored to feature a very slim chassis (as thin as 5.5–6.3mm in parts), a large 6.6–6.7‑inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion. On the optics front, the device comes with a single 48MP rear camera paired with a 24MP shooter at the front. The iPhone 17 Air is likely to run on an A19‑series chip and possibly Apple’s in‑house C1 5G modem.

Reports suggest the iPhone 17 series may feature 8GB RAM, 256GB and 512GB storage options, and a smaller 2,800mAh battery. However, actual battery life will depend on LTPO display efficiency and chip performance improvements. Notably, it may cost $899–$949 in the US and about Rs 94,900 to Rs 99,900 in India, depending on the variant of the smartphone. Notably, the price might increase by $50, making it about $1,049 in the US. In India, it could be between Rs 1,21,900 and Rs 1,45,990.