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  • /iPhone 17 series crosses $170 billion in first-year wholesale revenue

iPhone 17 series crosses $170 billion in first-year wholesale revenue

The revenue was 11 per cent higher than that of the iPhone 16 series during its first year, supported by strong demand across the lineup and a robust replacement cycle.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 12:48 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 12:48 AM IST
iPhone 17 series crosses $170 billion in first-year wholesale revenue
Image Credit: iPhone 17 series crosses $170 billion in first-year wholesale revenue

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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