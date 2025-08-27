iPhone 17 Series India Launch Date Officially Announced; Check Expected Specs, Sale Date And Other Features

Apple iPhone 17 India Launch Date: Apple has officially announced the iPhone 17 launch date. The much-awaited global event will take place on 9 September 2025 at 10:30 PM IST in the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, with the tagline “Awe Dropping".

The new iPhone 17 series includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone 17 Air. The series is expected to bring big improvements in design and performance for Apple fans worldwide. In India, the iPhone 17 will go on sale on 19 September 2025, just a few days after the global launch. Meanwhile, the pre-orders are expected to start on 12 September.

iPhone 17 Air Model

Apple is likely to announce a regular and two Pro phones, and it is expected to replace the Plus with a new and slim iPhone 17 Air model. The Air device reportedly has a thickness of 5.5 mm with a 6.6-inch screen.

It would make the new iPhone 17 Air 0.08 inches thinner than the current gen models, according to reports. The base iPhone 17 is reported to have a new and bigger 6.3-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate instead of 60Hz in previous years.

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3 And AirPods Pro 3 Expected

The tech giant is also expected to update the Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 devices. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 would be a notable update amid the trio, with a bigger screen and faster charging support. Apple may also announce AirPods Pro 3, three years after the previous generation of Pro AirPods were released. It’s also another opportunity for Apple to talk about its Liquid Glass software revamp and the future of Apple Intelligence features like AI upgrades for Siri, reports The Verge.

Apple's Fourth Retail Store In Pune

Meanwhile, Apple has announced it will open doors to its first store in Pune -- Apple Koregaon Park -- on September 4. This will be the company's fourth own retail store in the country. This opening marks a significant expansion for Apple in the country, offering customers in Pune new ways to explore and buy Apple products, and experience Apple’s exceptional service in person, the iPhone maker said in a statement. (Also Read: Vivo T4 Pro 5G Launched In India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor; Check Camera, Battery, Price And Bank Offers)

iPhone 17 Specifications And Price (Expected)

It is expected to come with the ProMotion 120Hz via LTPO OLED, a 6.1–6.3-inch display, an A19 chip, about 8GB RAM, Wi‑Fi 7, and Apple’s C1 5G modem. On the photography front, the premium smartphone may come with dual 48MP rear cameras (Wide + Ultra Wide), with broader Apple Intelligence features in latest iOS update.

For selfies and quality videos, there is an upgraded 24MP shooter at the front. On the battery front, the iPhone 17 should benefit from efficiency gains rather than a major capacity bump, with design tweaks aligning it more closely to the Pro look. Notably, the iPhone 17 price could be around $799 in the US and roughly Rs 79,900–Rs 89,900 in India.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications And Price (Expected)

The Pro is expected to use Apple’s A19 Pro chip, step up to 12GB RAM, add Wi‑Fi 7, and continue with LTPO 120Hz displays around 6.3 inches. The device may come with a vapor‑chamber cooling for sustained performance and on‑device AI workloads. On the camera front, the upgrades may include a 24MP front camera and a triple 48MP rear array (Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto), potentially with mechanical aperture improvements and 5x optical zoom, packaged in a refreshed design with narrower bezels. The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to start at $1,050, approximately Rs. 92,000 in India. (Also Read: Elon Musk’s xAI Sues Apple And OpenAI Over Monopolizing AI Market, Including ChatGPT Integration In iPhones)

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications And Price (Expected)

The top model likely carries the A19 Pro, 12GB RAM, Wi‑Fi 7, the largest LTPO 120Hz display around 6.9 inches. It may come with the most advanced camera system which include the triple 48MP sensors with Tetraprism telephoto and improved video, alongside the 24MP selfie camera. Some rumors point to larger battery capacity than prior Pro Max and enhanced thermal design, plus material tweaks to the chassis and back for durability and weight balance. Notably, the price is likely to be around $1,249 in the US. In India, it may be between Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,64,990.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications And Price (Expected)

It is positioned as the ultra‑thin model replacing the Plus, the Air is rumored to feature a very slim chassis (as thin as 5.5–6.3mm in parts), a large 6.6–6.7‑inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion. On the optics front, the device comes with a single 48MP rear camera paired with a 24MP shooter at the front.

The iPhone 17 Air is likely to run on an A19‑series chip and possibly Apple’s in‑house C1 5G modem. Reports suggest the iPhone 17 series may feature 8GB RAM, 256GB and 512GB storage options, and a smaller 2,800mAh battery. However, actual battery life will depend on LTPO display efficiency and chip performance improvements.

Notably, it may cost $899–$949 in the US and about Rs 94,900 to Rs 99,900 in India, depending on the variant of the smartphone. Notably, the price might increase by $50, making it about $1,049 in the US. In India, it could be between Rs 1,21,900 and Rs 1,45,990. (With IANS Inputs)