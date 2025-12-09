iPhone 17 Series, iPhone 16, And MacBook Pro Models Get Huge Discount In Apple Holiday Season Sale- Details Here

Apple Holiday Season Sale: As India enters the holiday season, Apple has rolled out its Holiday Season sale worldwide, including in India. The offers are now available on Apple’s official website. While direct price cuts on the newest devices are rare, customers can still save a lot through instant cashback and no-cost EMI options.

Apple is offering discounts on all its products, including the latest iPhones, MacBooks, Watches, iPads, and AirPods. Adding further, banks like American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank are giving extra benefits. Shoppers can get cashback up to Rs 10,000 and enjoy no-cost EMIs for up to six months, depending on the product and the card used.

To make it more lucrative for Apple users, Apple is offering 3 months of free Apple Music subscription to those who buy an Apple Watch. People can also claim Apple TV subscription of 3 months for free if you purchase an Apple device via Apple.in.

Apple iPhone 17 Series And iPhone 16: Discount Offers

The iPhone 17 series is now listed on Apple’s official website, Apple.in, with an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 on select bank cards. However, the standard iPhone 17 is out of stock on most stores, including Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales.

Apple.in is still a reliable place to buy it, though it only gives Rs 1,000 as a card discount. Those who can wait may get better deals when stock increases. The iPhone 17 Pro, originally priced at Rs 1,34,900, comes with a Rs 5,000 instant discount on ICICI, American Express, and Axis Bank card users. Meanwhile, Apple also gives Rs 4,000 cashback on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The other stores like Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales are offering higher discounts of up to Rs 9,000.

Apple MacBook Air M4, MacBook Pro M4: Discount Offers

Apple’s official India website shows that the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is available with an instant cashback of Rs 10,000. Originally priced at Rs 99,900, the effective price comes down to Rs 89,900. The same Rs 10,000 cashback is also offered on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. On the other hand, the 14-inch MacBook Pro M4, launched at Rs 1,69,900, is now available for Rs 1,59,900. The 16-inch MacBook Pro M4 Pro, originally Rs 2,49,900, can now be bought for Rs 2,39,900.

Apple Watch Series 11, iPad: Discount Offers

The Apple Watch Series 11 is available with a Rs 4,000 bank discount, while the Apple Watch SE 3 comes with Rs 2,000 off. Both AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 offer Rs 1,000 cashback. The latest iPad Air models, including the 11-inch and 13-inch versions, have a Rs 4,000 discount, while the standard iPad and iPad mini are available with Rs 3,000 off. These offers make it easier for buyers to save on Apple’s latest gadgets.