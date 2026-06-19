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iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10: Which smartphone is better to buy in 2026? Price, camera, features, battery COMPARED

iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10: At Rs 82,900, the iPhone 17 comes with 256GB of storage, going up to Rs 1,02,900 for the 512GB version. The Pixel 10 starts lower at Rs 74,999 for the same 256GB storage and 12GB RAM.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 03:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10: Which smartphone is better to buy in 2026? Price, camera, features, battery COMPARED
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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