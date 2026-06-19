/iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10: Which smartphone is better to buy in 2026? Price, camera, features, battery COMPARED

The iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10 comparison is one of the most searched flagship smartphone matchups of 2026, and the answer comes down to price, camera hardware, and battery life. The iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900 in India for the 256GB model, while the Pixel 10 costs less at Rs 74,999 with the same storage. Both phones target buyers who want flagship features without paying Pro-level prices, but they differ significantly in camera setup, charging speed, and AI tools. Here's a detailed comparison of the two devices:
iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10: Key specs
|Specification
|iPhone 17
|Google Pixel 10
|Price (256GB)
|Rs 82,900
|Rs 74,999
|Display
|6.3-inch OLED, 460 PPI, 120Hz ProMotion
|6.3-inch OLED, 422 PPI, 120Hz
|Chip
|Apple A19
|Google Tensor G5
|RAM
|~8GB
|12GB
|Rear camera
|48MP main + 48MP ultrawide, 2x optical-quality crop zoom
|48MP wide + 13MP ultrawide + 10.8MP telephoto, 5x optical zoom
|Front camera
|18MP
|10.5MP
|Battery
|3,692 mAh
|4,970 mAh, 24+ hours of typical use
|Charging
|50% in 20 minutes (40W wired), 25W MagSafe wireless
|30W wired (PPS), 15W Pixelsnap wireless
|Build & Durability
|Ceramic Shield 2, aluminium, IP68
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2, aluminium, IP68
|OS & Updates
|iOS 26
|Android 16, 7 years of OS updates
iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10: Price
At Rs 82,900, the iPhone 17 comes with 256GB of storage, going up to Rs 1,02,900 for the 512GB version. The Pixel 10 starts lower at Rs 74,999 for the same 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. For buyers comparing prices, the Pixel 10 costs around Rs 8,000 less than the iPhone 17, making it the more affordable option between the two devices.
iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10: Camera and AI features
The iPhone 17 carries a 48MP dual-camera system consisting of a main sensor and an ultrawide lens, with its 2x zoom achieved by cropping the main sensor rather than using a dedicated telephoto lens. The Pixel 10 goes further with a triple-camera setup: a 48MP wide lens, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a dedicated 10.8MP telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom up to 20x.
Anyone who frequently shoots concerts, wildlife, or distant subjects will likely notice the difference. On the software side, the Pixel 10 runs Google's Gemini AI across the camera and system apps, including Magic Cue and Camera Coach, while the iPhone 17 uses Apple Intelligence for tasks such as Live Translation and writing tools.
iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10: Performance, battery and charging
Apple's A19 chip powers the iPhone 17, paired with a 3,692mAh battery rated for up to 30 hours of video playback. The Pixel 10 runs on Google's Tensor G5 chip with a larger 4,970mAh battery, rated for more than 24 hours of regular use and up to 100 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode.
Charging favours Apple here. The iPhone 17 can reach 50% charge in 20 minutes with a 40W adapter, while the Pixel 10 requires a 30W charger to achieve its fast-charging speeds. Both support wireless charging, capped at 25W on the iPhone via MagSafe and 15W on the Pixel via Pixelsnap.
iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10: Display, durability and which one to buy
Both phones feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, although the iPhone 17 has a sharper pixel density of 460 PPI compared to the Pixel's 422 PPI. The iPhone uses Ceramic Shield 2 for scratch protection, while the Pixel relies on Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Both devices carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
Google promises seven years of OS and security updates for the Pixel 10, matching Apple's reputation for long-term software support. For most buyers, the Pixel 10 makes more sense if camera zoom, RAM, and price are top priorities, while the iPhone 17 may appeal more to those already invested in Apple's ecosystem or those who prioritise faster charging and a sharper display.
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