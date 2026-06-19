/iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10: Which smartphone is better to buy in 2026? Price, camera, features, battery COMPARED

The iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10 comparison is one of the most searched flagship smartphone matchups of 2026, and the answer comes down to price, camera hardware, and battery life. The iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900 in India for the 256GB model, while the Pixel 10 costs less at Rs 74,999 with the same storage. Both phones target buyers who want flagship features without paying Pro-level prices, but they differ significantly in camera setup, charging speed, and AI tools. Here's a detailed comparison of the two devices: