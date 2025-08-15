iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 17 Pro Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple’s Thinnest Phone Ever — iPhone 17 Air; Check Expected Launch Date, Specs, And Price

Apple iPhone 17 Series India Launch: Apple is soon set to launch the iPhone 17 series in India. The new lineup will include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air, according to media reports. If we consider the rumours and leaks circulating on social media platforms, the iPhone 17 series could mark one of the most significant design shifts in recent years, with changes across all four models.

Moreover, the various reports indicate that the 'Plus' model will be discontinued and replaced by Apple’s thinnest phone, called “iPhone 17 Air”. It will be just 5.5mm thick, roughly half the thickness of current iPhones reportedly. However, Samsung may have already beaten Apple to the punch. The newly unveiled Galaxy S25 Edge measures just 5.8mm thick, and is being positioned as the thinnest flagship Android phone available.

According to media reports, the mega event could be held on September 9, 2025, at Apple Park in Cupertino. Along with the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple is expected to announce updates to the Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple TV, and HomePod. Hence, the new models are set to feature updates in design, performance, and camera capabilities, with Apple introducing new features to models beyond the Pro lineup for the first time reportedly.

iPhone 17 Specifications And Price (Expected)

It is expected to come with the ProMotion 120Hz via LTPO OLED, a 6.1–6.3-inch display, an A19 chip, about 8GB RAM, Wi‑Fi 7, and Apple’s C1 5G modem. On the photography front, the premium smartphone may come with dual 48MP rear cameras (Wide + Ultra Wide), with broader Apple Intelligence features in latest iOS update.

For selfies and quality videos, there is an upgraded 24MP shooter at the front. On the battery front, the iPhone 17 should benefit from efficiency gains rather than a major capacity bump, with design tweaks aligning it more closely to the Pro look. Notably, the iPhone 17 price could be around $799 in the US and roughly Rs 79,900–Rs 89,900 in India. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Vivo V60 5G Vs Google Pixel 9a — Compare Design, Display, Processor, Camera, And AI Features Under Rs 50,000)

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications And Price (Expected)

The Pro is expected to use Apple’s A19 Pro chip, step up to 12GB RAM, add Wi‑Fi 7, and continue with LTPO 120Hz displays around 6.3 inches. The device may come with a vapor‑chamber cooling for sustained performance and on‑device AI workloads. On the camera front, the upgrades may include a 24MP front camera and a triple 48MP rear array (Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto), potentially with mechanical aperture improvements and 5x optical zoom, packaged in a refreshed design with narrower bezels.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications And Price (Expected)

The top model likely carries the A19 Pro, 12GB RAM, Wi‑Fi 7, the largest LTPO 120Hz display around 6.9 inches. It may come with the most advanced camera system which include the triple 48MP sensors with Tetraprism telephoto and improved video, alongside the 24MP selfie camera. Some rumors point to larger battery capacity than prior Pro Max and enhanced thermal design, plus material tweaks to the chassis and back for durability and weight balance. Notably, the price is likely to be around $1,249 in the US. In India, it may be between Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,64,990.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications And Price (Expected)

It is positioned as the ultra‑thin model replacing the Plus, the Air is rumored to feature a very slim chassis (as thin as 5.5–6.3mm in parts), a large 6.6–6.7‑inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion. On the optics front, the device comes with a single 48MP rear camera paired with a 24MP shooter at the front. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Vivo T4 Ultra Vs OnePlus 13s; Which Smartphone Should You Buy? Full Specs And Price Compared)

The iPhone 17 Air is likely to run on an A19‑series chip and possibly Apple’s in‑house C1 5G modem. Reports suggest the iPhone 17 series may feature 8GB RAM, 256GB and 512GB storage options, and a smaller 2,800mAh battery. However, actual battery life will depend on LTPO display efficiency and chip performance improvements. Notably, it may cost $899–$949 in the US and about Rs 94,900 to Rs 99,900 in India, depending on the variant of the smartphone. Notably, the price might increase by $50, making it about $1,049 in the US. In India, it could be between Rs 1,21,900 and Rs 1,45,990.