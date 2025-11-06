Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980697https://zeenews.india.com/technology/iphone-17e-iphone-18-and-more-apple-is-likely-to-launch-these-products-next-year-2980697.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY

iPhone 17e, iPhone 18 And More: Apple Is Likely To Launch THESE Products Next Year

Upcoming Apple Product: Apple is preparing for one of its busiest years ever in 2026. The company is expected to launch over a dozen products across its lineup next year.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 12:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

iPhone 17e, iPhone 18 And More: Apple Is Likely To Launch THESE Products Next Year

Apple 2026 Expected Product Lineup: Apple is preparing for one of its busiest years ever in 2026. According to media reports, the company is expected to launch at least 15 new products across its popular device lineup next year. This includes new iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and even smart home gadgets.

Apple will reportedly introduce a new iPhone 17e, a more affordable model in the iPhone 17 family. Additionally, Apple is expected to launch the 12th-generation iPad powered by the A18 chip and a new iPad Air running on the M4 chip. Both models are expected to bring faster performance and better battery efficiency.

Mac fans also have plenty to look forward to. According to reports, Apple is planning a new MacBook Air with the M5 chip, while the MacBook Pro lineup will feature the more powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max versions. The company may also launch new external displays, continuing to expand its professional-grade screen lineup.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Around March or April 2026, Apple is expected to roll out a revamped Siri with AI-powered upgrades. Later in the year, Apple may launch the Apple Watch Series 12 and the iPhone 18 series. The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to use Apple’s new C1 modem, marking a shift away from Qualcomm chips.

There are also growing rumours about Apple’s first foldable iPhone. The reports suggest that Apple is also planning to refresh several other devices, including smart home security products, a Mac mini with M5 chip, an updated Mac Studio, and an iPad mini with an OLED display.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Earrings
Bridal Earrings to Elevate Your Look This Grand Wedding Gala 2025
Greater Bangladesh Map
Battle Plan? Yunus Presents Turkey Bangladesh Map Featuring India’s Assam
sarees
Sarees for Brides to Shine at the Grand Wedding Gala 2025!
Jammu and Kashmir
Fresh Snowfall Revives Tourism In Kashmir: Tourists Call It Magical
Pakistan
Six Months After Op Sindoor, Pak-Backed Terror Groups Plan Attack: Reports
ethnic gown
Gowns for Brides This Grand Wedding Gala Season
Zohran Mamdani
Meet Zohran Mamdani, New York’s Youngest Mayor Ever, Inspired By Nehru
eye makeup
Best Eyeliners To Elevate Your Eye – Grand Wedding Gala Sale on Myntra
jewellery set
Jewellery Sets for Brides to Shine at the Grand Wedding Sale 2025!
Maxi skirts
Elegant Maxi Skirts For Every Occasion – Grand Wedding Gala Sale on Myntra