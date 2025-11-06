iPhone 17e, iPhone 18 And More: Apple Is Likely To Launch THESE Products Next Year

Apple 2026 Expected Product Lineup: Apple is preparing for one of its busiest years ever in 2026. According to media reports, the company is expected to launch at least 15 new products across its popular device lineup next year. This includes new iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and even smart home gadgets.

Apple will reportedly introduce a new iPhone 17e, a more affordable model in the iPhone 17 family. Additionally, Apple is expected to launch the 12th-generation iPad powered by the A18 chip and a new iPad Air running on the M4 chip. Both models are expected to bring faster performance and better battery efficiency.

Mac fans also have plenty to look forward to. According to reports, Apple is planning a new MacBook Air with the M5 chip, while the MacBook Pro lineup will feature the more powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max versions. The company may also launch new external displays, continuing to expand its professional-grade screen lineup.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Around March or April 2026, Apple is expected to roll out a revamped Siri with AI-powered upgrades. Later in the year, Apple may launch the Apple Watch Series 12 and the iPhone 18 series. The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to use Apple’s new C1 modem, marking a shift away from Qualcomm chips.

There are also growing rumours about Apple’s first foldable iPhone. The reports suggest that Apple is also planning to refresh several other devices, including smart home security products, a Mac mini with M5 chip, an updated Mac Studio, and an iPad mini with an OLED display.