iPhone 17e vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Which smartphone is better to buy in 2026? Price, features, camera, resale value COMPARED

iPhone 17e vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Apple and Samsung are two of the most talked-about smartphone brands in India’s competitive market. But they offer very different features to users. The Apple iPhone 17e, launched in March 2026, starts at Rs 64,900 in India and targets buyers who want flagship-grade performance without a flagship-grade price. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, launched on May 13, 2025, is currently available at Rs 59,999 in India, a phone built around an obsessively thin body and a camera that punches well above its size. Here is a detailed comparison of these phones:

iPhone 17e vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Key specs

Spec Apple iPhone 17e Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price Rs 64,900 (256GB) Rs 59,999 (256GB) Display size 6.1-inch OLED 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Resolution 2532×1170 px, 460 ppi 3120×1440 px, 513 ppi Brightness 1,200 nits peak 2,600 nits peak Processor Apple A19 Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM 8GB 12GB Storage options 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB OS iOS 26 Android 15 (One UI 8) Rear camera 48MP (f/1.6, OIS) 200MP (f/1.7, OIS) + 12MP ultrawide Front camera 12MP TrueDepth (f/1.9, AF) 12MP (AF) Video recording 4K Dolby Vision, 60fps 8K, 30fps & 4K, 120fps Battery 4,005 mAh 3,900 mAh Battery life Up to 26 hrs (video) ~11–12 hrs (screen-on estimate) Wired charging 20W (50% in 30 min) 25W Wireless charging MagSafe/Qi2 (15W) Qi2 (15W) Build – Back Glass+Ceramic Shield 2 front Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Thickness 7.8 mm 5.8 mm Weight 170g 163g Water resistance IP68 (6m, 30 min) IP68 Biometrics Face ID Under-display fingerprint Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.3, NFC, 5G Wi-Fi 7, BT 5.4, NFC, UWB, 5G AI features Apple intelligence Galaxy AI Software support ~6 years (estimated) 7 years Colours Black, White, Soft Pink Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack

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iPhone 17e vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Design and build

The Galaxy S25 Edge measures just 5.8mm thin, weighs 163 grams, and carries a titanium frame with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back. The iPhone 17e takes a different approach – Apple kept the design classic and functional, with a 7.8mm aluminium body, Ceramic Shield 2 front glass, and a glass back. Both carry an IP68 rating, so neither will fail during a rainy commute or an accidental sink drop.

If design and appearance matter more to you, the S25 Edge may stand out. If you prefer a device that feels more compact and practical for everyday carrying, the 17e is also a solid option.

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iPhone 17e vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Display and performance

The iPhone 17e runs a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display at 460 ppi, powered by Apple's A19 chip with a 16-core Neural Engine and hardware-accelerated ray tracing, running iOS 26. The Galaxy S25 Edge steps up to a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel at 513 ppi and 120Hz, driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. On paper, Samsung wins on display size and refresh rate. In real-world use, both processors are exceptionally fast, the difference is not significant in daily tasks. However, some users have reported that the S25 Edge's 120Hz screen makes scrolling, gaming, and watching videos noticeably smoother than the 17e's standard refresh-rate display.

iPhone 17e vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Camera-200MP vs 48MP

The Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 200MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide camera at the back, supports 2x optical-quality zoom and up to 10x digital zoom, and can shoot 8K video at 30fps. The iPhone 17e carries a 48MP Fusion main camera with an f/1.6 aperture, optical image stabilisation, and also delivers an effective 2x telephoto at 52mm using its sensor crop – plus 4K Dolby Vision video recording. The 200MP figure gives Samsung an edge in daylight detail, but Apple's Photonic Engine and colour processing make its 48MP shots look natural and consistent.

For video, Apple's Dolby Vision and Audio Mix tools remain class-leading. Casual photographers will be happy with either. Serious creators leaning toward Android may prefer the S25 Edge's flexibility.

iPhone 17e vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Battery, software and resale value

The iPhone 17e offers up to 26 hours of video playback and reaches 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter. The Galaxy S25 Edge houses a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging and wireless charging support. The S25 Edge's slimmer profile directly affects battery capacity, real-world screen-on time trails that of a typical flagship.

On software, Apple typically offers longer update cycles, iOS support generally extends 5–6 years. Samsung promises seven years of OS updates for the S25 series, closing that gap significantly.

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In terms of resale value, iPhones have historically held their value better than Android flagships in India. An iPhone 17e bought today will likely fetch a stronger resale price in two years than the S25 Edge.

At Rs 64,900, the iPhone 17e delivers Apple Intelligence, MagSafe, consistent cameras, and long software support in a compact, durable body. At Rs 59,999, the Galaxy S25 Edge offers a thinner design, a larger AMOLED display, and a more versatile camera setup. Choose the iPhone 17e if ecosystem, long-term value, and reliability matter most to you. Choose the Galaxy S25 Edge if a larger display, camera flexibility, and a slimmer design are higher priorities.