New Delhi: Apple has confirmed its next big iPhone event for September 9. The spotlight will likely be on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, but the real headline grabber might be Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone, which reports are calling either the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra. Apple hasn't confirmed names, specs, or prices yet, so everything below comes from leaks and reports until Apple says otherwise.
The event, titled Surprise and Shine, is set for 10:30 PM IST on September 9. It also marks the first major iPhone launch under Apple's new CEO, John Ternus. Word is Apple might shake up its usual release pattern this year, launching the Pro and Pro Max in September while pushing the standard iPhone 18 all the way to 2027.
On pricing, nothing is official yet, but expectations are that costs will rise due to pricier components and more memory on board. Reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could start around Rs 1.34 lakh in India, with the Pro Max landing somewhere between Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 1.70 lakh. The foldable model is expected to cost even more, possibly between $2,000 and $2,500, which could push its India price well past Rs 1.5 lakh.
As for the screens, the Pro is tipped to keep its 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max sticks with 6.9 inches, both using OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates. A smaller Dynamic Island is rumoured, and some reports even mention under-display Face ID, though that's far from confirmed. Colour options might include sky blue, pure black, and burgundy.
Cameras could see solid upgrades too. Expect a triple 48MP rear camera setup again, with the front camera possibly jumping to 24MP. The bigger news might be a variable-aperture main camera, letting users control light intake for better shots in tricky lighting, though this could be exclusive to the Pro Max.
The new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, is expected to power these phones, alongside up to 12GB RAM and Apple's own C2 modem. Some leaks even point to an 18 percent jump in graphics performance.
The foldable iPhone itself is rumoured to use a book-style fold, a 7.8-inch inner screen, a 5.5-inch cover display, and a slim 4.5mm profile when unfolded. It might carry dual 48MP rear cameras, two selfie cameras, and Touch ID instead of Face ID.
Apple is also expected to reveal new Apple Watch and AirPods models at the same event.
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