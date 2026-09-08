Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Technology
  • /iPhone 18 launch date in India: Leaks reveal a massive camera upgrade - Here's what we know so far

iPhone 18 launch date in India: Leaks reveal a massive camera upgrade - Here's what we know so far

The event, titled Surprise and Shine, is set for 10:30 PM IST on September 9. It also marks the first major iPhone launch under Apple's new CEO, John Ternus.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 05:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
iPhone 18 launch date in India: Leaks reveal a massive camera upgrade - Here's what we know so far
Image Credit: iPhone 18 launch date in India: Leaks reveal a massive camera upgrade - Here's what we know so far

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
iPhone 18 launch date in India: Leaks reveal a massive camera upgrade - Here's what we know so far
2
3
4
5