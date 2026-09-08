On pricing, nothing is official yet, but expectations are that costs will rise due to pricier components and more memory on board. Reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could start around Rs 1.34 lakh in India, with the Pro Max landing somewhere between Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 1.70 lakh. The foldable model is expected to cost even more, possibly between $2,000 and $2,500, which could push its India price well past Rs 1.5 lakh.