iPhone 18 Likely To Arrive In Spring 2026: Expected Price, Camera, Processor & More

iPhone 18: Ahead of the 2026 iPhone lineup launch, leaks and reports have already started coming in. The affordable iPhone 18 model is expected to have a different launch timeline than its predecessor. Apple, a Cupertino-based tech giant, usually launches a new iPhone series in September. But that may not happen in 2026. Reports suggest that the company could launch the affordable iPhone 18 in Spring 2026. That would be a few months earlier than the usual timeline. The launch timeline of pro models will remain unchanged.

Apple usually launches its new iPhone series in September. The iPhone 17 series - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Max and iPhone 17 Air - was launched in September this year. Similarly, the iPhone 16 series was also unveiled in September 2024. But this trend might change in 2026. A 9to5Mac report recently suggested that the iPhone 18 is likely to come in Spring 2026 alongside the iPhone 17e, earlier than the usual September launch. If this turns out to be true, it would mark a big shift in Apple’s launch strategy.

According to the media reports, the iPhone 18 will be powered by Apple’s next-generation A20 Bionic chipset. The new processor is expected to deliver better performance and improved power efficiency compared to the A19 chip used in the iPhone 17 lineup. Camera and battery upgrades are also likely.

Reports suggest that the front camera may move to the top-left corner of the display. Apple is also said to be testing under-display Face ID. This could reduce the size of visible sensors and free up more screen space.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 18 may continue with the 48MP main and ultra-wide sensors. However, improved image processing is expected. Apple may also offer 12GB RAM across all iPhone 18 models, including the standard version.

Other possible upgrades include brighter displays, higher refresh rates and better battery life. Pricing is expected to sit slightly above the iPhone 17, which is priced at Rs 82,900 for the 256GB version. The iPhone 18 could start at somewhere between Rs 84,000 and Rs 86,000.