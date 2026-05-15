iPhone 18 pro, 18 pro max design leaked: New colour, bigger battery, and camera first – Here's what buyers can expect

iPhone 18 pro, 18 pro max: Months before Apple says a word officially, leaks are already hinting at the design of iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. It is expected to launch in September 2026. According to multiple online reports, the upcoming Pro lineup could bring Apple’s first-ever variable aperture camera, a significantly bigger battery, a smaller Dynamic Island, and a bold new colour called Dark Cherry -- all while possibly keeping the price steady. Here is what buyers can expect from Apple’s upcoming flagship launch:

Apple iPhone 18 pro: Expected design

According to reports, the iPhone 18 Pro’s signature new colour for 2026 will be Dark Cherry (wine-like red) replacing the iPhone 17 Pro’s Cosmic Orange. Other shades reportedly in development include Light Blue, Dark Gray, and Silver. There will reportedly be no Black option this year, according to leaker Instant Digital on Weibo.

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Beyond colour, dummy unit images shared by online leakers show that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will look largely the same as their predecessors, except for a noticeably smaller Dynamic Island. The Pro models could also drop the current two-tone rear casing in favour of a more seamless aesthetic, with Apple reportedly updating the back-glass replacement process to minimise the colour difference between the glass and the aluminium frame.

iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max: Expected camera upgrade

According to reports, Apple has started ramping up its supply chain for a new variable aperture camera system expected to debut on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. From the iPhone 14 Pro through the iPhone 17 Pro, the main camera has used a fixed aperture -- meaning the lens has remained fully open at all times. A variable aperture would let the camera adjust like a DSLR, giving users better control over light, depth, and image quality. This would mark the first time any iPhone has offered this feature.

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iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max: Battery and chip

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to cross the 5,000 mAh mark for the first time, with some leakers suggesting a 5,100 to 5,200 mAh battery. Combined with what reports describe as the A20 Pro chip built on TSMC's 2nm process, which promises better speed and efficiency compared to previous generations, the Pro Max could realistically last a day and a half on a single charge under normal use.

Apple is reportedly planning to make the iPhone 18 Pro Max slightly thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max to accommodate the larger battery. Display sizes are expected to remain at 6.3 and 6.9 inches.

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Will it cost more?

Social media analysts do not believe Apple will raise the price of the iPhone 18 Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro currently starts at Rs 1,32,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,47,700.

It is worth noting that all information in this article is based on leaks, supply chain reports, and analyst forecasts. Apple has not officially confirmed any details about the iPhone 18 yet.