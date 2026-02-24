iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Leaks: Apple begins test production, upgraded 24MP selfie camera, A20 chip, deep red colour and more

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Colours And Camera: Apple is gearing up for its next big iPhone launch. The much-anticipated iPhone 18 series is reportedly set to arrive this September, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max leading the charge. Alongside them, the iPhone Fold might also make its debut, signaling an exciting lineup for fans.

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro models could see a notable upgrade to their front-facing cameras, enhancing selfies and video calls. According to insiders, these handsets have already entered early test production. Apple has started small-scale manufacturing runs of the iPhone 18 Pro to fine-tune engineering, validate components, and prepare for full-scale production well ahead of the official launch.

Interestingly, Apple may not make major changes to the phone’s design or materials. Instead, the focus seems to be on refining performance and improving internal features, keeping the familiar look that fans recognize.

This test production phase is a standard part of Apple’s development cycle. It allows manufacturing partners to evaluate assembly, check component fit, and ensure efficient production before the devices hit the shelves. According to the Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recent report says that Apple is experimenting with a deep red color for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. If all goes well, this striking shade could become the standout colour of the Pro lineup in this year.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max specifications (leaked)

According to a Weibo leak, the iPhone 18 Pro series could bring several notable upgrades. The Pro models are expected to feature a 24MP selfie camera, a significant jump from the 18MP shooter on the iPhone 17 series. Apple may introduce a smaller Dynamic Island and move some Face ID components beneath the display, giving the phones a sleeker, less obtrusive design for the iPhone 18 Pro Max model.

The lineup could also include a larger 5,100mAh battery housed in a slightly thicker chassis and powered by the new A20 Pro chip, which will be Apple’s first processor built on a 2nm process. Other rumored upgrades include an improved main rear camera with a variable aperture, a simplified Camera Control button, and Apple’s in-house C2 modem for better connectivity.