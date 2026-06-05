iPhone 18 pro, iPhone 18 pro max leaks: Same thickness, but India models may get smaller battery; Here’s what buyers can expect

iPhone 18 pro, iPhone 18 pro max: Apple's iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to be a different phone depending on where you buy it. Multiple leaks surfacing on Chinese social platform Weibo in recent weeks suggest the September 2026 flagship will carry different battery sizes across regions, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max may keep its existing thickness while quietly getting heavier. Here is what buyers can expect based on the latest online reports:

iPhone 18 pro: Your country may decide your battery life

According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the iPhone 18 Pro will carry a 4,056mAh battery in China, while the US version is expected to pack a larger 4,288mAh cell. The reason, according to reports, comes down to SIM hardware. Since US iPhones no longer include a physical SIM card slot, Apple can use that freed-up internal space to fit a slightly larger battery. Countries like India, which still require physical SIM support, may end up with the smaller variant.

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This mirrors the approach Apple used with the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, where Chinese models carried a 3,988mAh cell compared to 4,252mAh in US units.

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iPhone 18 pro: A20 pro chip expected

Raw capacity numbers rarely tell you how long a phone actually lasts on a charge. The iPhone 18 Pro is also rumoured to feature Apple’s upcoming A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm manufacturing process. A more efficient chip can use less power, which may translate into noticeably better battery life even if the capacity itself does not jump dramatically.

iPhone 18 pro max: Same thickness

On the design front, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to keep its current profile. According to a Weibo leaker, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will match its predecessor at 8.75mm thick, with the same 6.9-inch display. However, thinner does not mean lighter here.

The Weibo leaker suggested the iPhone 18 Pro Max will weigh over 240 grams, which would make it the heaviest iPhone since the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Digital Chat Station has also claimed the Pro Max battery will grow to between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, suggesting Apple may have reorganised internal components to fit more power into the same-sized frame.

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iPhone 18 Pro: No major design changes expected

Online reports also suggest that Apple may reuse moulds from the iPhone 17 Pro for the iPhone 18 lineup. If that happens, the Face ID components that were expected to shift under the display may stay in place, meaning the Dynamic Island could remain the same size rather than shrinking as previously expected.

The leaker also suggested Apple’s development focus this year has shifted heavily toward its rumoured foldable “iPhone Ultra,” which may explain the relatively modest changes expected for the standard Pro lineup.

Keep in mind that Apple has not confirmed any of these details. These are all online leaks and reports. The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is widely expected to be announced at Apple’s annual hardware event in September 2026. Until then, treat all figures as expected features.