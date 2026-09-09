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iPhone 18 Pro launch today: When and where to watch Apple event 2026 live - Here's what to expect

The event takes place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. You don't need an Apple device to tune in. Apple is streaming the keynote across several platforms, so anyone can watch.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 06:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
iPhone 18 Pro launch today: When and where to watch Apple event 2026 live - Here's what to expect
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About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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iPhone 18 Pro launch today: When and where to watch Apple event 2026 live - Here's what to expect
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