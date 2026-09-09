Apple Event 2026: Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event is taking place today, September 9, and all eyes are on the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and what could be Apple's first-ever foldable phone. Word is it might be called the iPhone Ultra. Expect new Apple Watch and AirPods models too, and maybe even some smart-home products. This event carries extra weight since it's expected to be new CEO John Ternus's first major keynote. It kicks off at 10.30 pm IST and will stream online for anyone to watch.