Apple Event 2026: Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event is taking place today, September 9, and all eyes are on the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and what could be Apple's first-ever foldable phone. Word is it might be called the iPhone Ultra. Expect new Apple Watch and AirPods models too, and maybe even some smart-home products. This event carries extra weight since it's expected to be new CEO John Ternus's first major keynote. It kicks off at 10.30 pm IST and will stream online for anyone to watch.
How to watch the Apple iPhone 18 launch live
The event takes place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. You don't need an Apple device to tune in. Apple is streaming the keynote across several platforms, so anyone can watch.
When to watch the Apple iPhone 18 launch live
Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event begins at 10 am Pacific Time, which is 10.30 pm IST, on September 9, 2026.
Where to watch the Apple iPhone 18 launch live
You can catch it live on Apple's official website through its Apple Events page, or through the Apple TV app. It's also streaming on Apple's official YouTube channel, which is probably your easiest option if you're watching on a phone, laptop, smart TV, or any other compatible device.
What to expect from Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event
The spotlight will likely fall on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Rumours point to better cameras, a smaller Dynamic Island, and improved efficiency on both phones. They could also run on Apple's next A20 Pro chip, reportedly built using a 2nm process.
This event also marks a leadership shift for Apple. John Ternus is expected to host his first iPhone launch as CEO, taking over from Tim Cook, who ran Apple for 15 years and has now moved into the role of executive chairman.
But the real headline could be Apple's first foldable device. Reports suggest Apple has built a book-style foldable that opens up like a mini iPad. When folded, it's expected to show a roughly 5.5-inch OLED screen on the outside, letting it work just like a normal phone. Open it up, and you get a much bigger 7.8-inch OLED display inside.
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