/iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Is the upgrade actually worth it? Differences explained

Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro in India and other markets on September 9 at its 'Surprise and Shine' event. Apple has discontinued the iPhone 17 Pro, last year's flagship, though you can still find it through third-party sellers and offline stores. Both phones look almost identical on the outside, but what's inside tells a different story. The iPhone 18 Pro gets Apple's new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, while the iPhone 17 Pro features the older A19 Pro chip. Let's break down exactly what separates the two phones.