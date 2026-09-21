/iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Is the upgrade actually worth it? Differences explained

Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro in India and other markets on September 9 at its 'Surprise and Shine' event. Apple has discontinued the iPhone 17 Pro, last year's flagship, though you can still find it through third-party sellers and offline stores. Both phones look almost identical on the outside, but what's inside tells a different story. The iPhone 18 Pro gets Apple's new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, while the iPhone 17 Pro features the older A19 Pro chip. Let's break down exactly what separates the two phones.
Prices and colour options
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB base model. Go up to 512GB and you'll pay Rs 1,89,900, while the 1TB version costs Rs 2,39,900. The top-spec 2TB model costs you Rs 3,14,900. Apple is selling it in Black, Burgundy, Glacier and Silver.
The iPhone 17 Pro launched in India back in September 2025 at Rs 1,34,900 for the base 256GB variant. The 512GB and 1TB options were priced at Rs 1,54,900 and Rs 1,74,900. Apple offered it in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue and Silver.
Design and display
Apple kept the design mostly the same. Both phones share the same horizontal rectangular camera module with the triangular lens layout. That said, the iPhone 18 Pro weighs a bit more, and its Dynamic Island has shrunk while somehow managing to show three activities at once.
The display hasn't changed much either. The iPhone 18 Pro has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with ProMotion, hitting up to a 120Hz refresh rate, plus Always-On display. The iPhone 17 Pro matches this closely. It also uses a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate, and it can hit up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.
Chipset and software
This is where the real upgrade lives. The iPhone 18 Pro's A20 Pro chip uses a 2nm process and packs a six-core CPU, including two new Super Cores that Apple says run 20 percent faster, along with four efficiency cores. The GPU has seven cores now, delivering 40 percent better graphics performance and more bandwidth. The Neural Accelerators are twice as fast at FP8 tasks too.
Apple claims the A20 Pro beats the A19 Pro by 40 percent and doubles the power of the older A18 Pro chip. The phone also gets a bigger vapour chamber for better heat management, and it ships with iOS 27 out of the box.
The iPhone 17 Pro uses the A19 Pro chip, built on a 3nm process. Apple claimed a 40 percent performance jump over the A18 Pro at the time. It has a six-core CPU, a six-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine. It also has Neural Accelerators. This phone got its iOS 27 update on September 14.
Cameras
The iPhone 18 Pro has three rear cameras. The main 48-megapixel Fusion camera now has a variable aperture, joined by a 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra Wide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Up front, there's an 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera for selfies and video calls.
The iPhone 17 Pro also carries three rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide, and a 48-megapixel telephoto with 2x optical zoom. It uses the same 18-megapixel Centre Stage selfie camera as the newer model.
Battery
Apple says the iPhone 18 Pro delivers up to 36 hours of video playback per charge, and it can charge to 50 percent in around 15 minutes over USB-C.
The iPhone 17 Pro offers slightly less, up to 33 hours of video playback or 30 hours of streaming. It takes about 20 minutes to reach 50 percent charge over USB-C.
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