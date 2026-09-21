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iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Is the upgrade actually worth it? Differences explained

The iPhone 18 Pro gets Apple's new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, while the iPhone 17 Pro features the older A19 Pro chip.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 02:42 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 02:43 PM IST
iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Is the upgrade actually worth it? Differences explained
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About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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