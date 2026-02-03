iPhone Air 2 to launch with thinner Face ID module, dual-camera in India; Check expected date, camera, battery, price and other features

iPhone Air 2 India Launch Date: In September 2025, Apple made a big move by launching its first ultra-slim iPhone Air. While the standard iPhone 17 and Pro models drove record iPhone sales, the Air didn’t get much attention. Now, Apple is reportedly planning a major upgrade with the iPhone Air 2. The new version aims to fix the limitations of the original while keeping its signature thin design. Leaks hint at several hardware and design improvements that boost performance and features without sacrificing portability.

According to media reports, these updates could boost the iPhone Air’s place in Apple’s lineup, attracting users who want both performance and a sleek design. It is suggested that the panel design is said to be thinner and more power-efficient, especially in bright outdoor conditions.

iPhone Air 2 Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone Air 2 will bring several meaningful upgrades while keeping its slim and lightweight design. as per leaks. One of the biggest changes is a redesigned, thinner Face ID module, which could free up space for a second rear camera, likely an ultrawide lens. This dual-camera setup would improve photography and move the Air closer to Pro-level features without adding bulk.

The phone is also rumored to use silicon-carbon battery technology, offering higher energy density and better battery life without increasing the device’s size. On the audio side, Apple may introduce a bottom-firing speaker, improving sound quality over the current single-speaker setup. Despite all these enhancements, Apple is expected to stay true to the iPhone Air’s signature ultra-thin and lightweight form factor. (Also Read: Supreme Court issues strong warning to WhatsApp, Meta over user data sharing, says "Exit India If You Cant")

iPhone Air 2 Price In India (Expected)

The iPhone Air 2 is tipped to launch in early 2027, following Apple’s staggered release strategy that helps the model stand apart from the Pro lineup. Reports suggest it could arrive alongside the base iPhone 18 between February 15 and February 25, 2027. In India, the original iPhone Air debuted at Rs 1,19,900, and early indications point to similar pricing for its successor.