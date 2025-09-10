iPhone Air India Launch: Why Apple Dropped '17' From Its Slimmest Smartphone Ever; Check Camera, Display, Price, And Other Features

iPhone Air India Launch: Apple has launched a new member in the iPhone family called iPhone Air at its September 9 "Awe Dropping" event. The company claims that it is the slimmest smartphone ever. The most striking feature of the iPhone Air is its ‘Pro’ specs in a thin design. The new iPhone Air features a breakthrough titanium design that makes it remarkably slim and durable, complemented by Ceramic Shield protection on both the front and back for improved scratch and crack resistance.

Many Apple fans expected that the device is to be called the iPhone 17 Air, but the Cupertino-based tech giant launched it as a standalone product. That’s because the iPhone Air isn’t just a lighter version of the iPhone 17—it’s a whole new category by itself.

Apple claims that it is tougher than any smartphone glass and provides 3x better scratch resistance and improved anti-reflection than the previous generation. The iPhone Air is also the first iPhone ever to be sold globally without physical SIM card support. Apple has already been selling eSIM-only iPhones in the US since the iPhone 14. The iPhone Air is offered in black, white, gold, and sky blue colour options.

Why Apple Dropped 17 From iPhone Air?

Apple skipped the “17” name to keep things simple and easy. The iPhone 17 series stays as the regular flagship and Pro models, while the iPhone Air brings a new design-focused approach. Like the MacBook Air and iPad Air, it’s made to be light, slim, and practical for everyday use. It uses the powerful A19 Pro chip, Apple makes it clear that the Air isn’t part of the Pro lineup. (Also Read: Apple Event 2025 Live Updates: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air Launched; Check India Price, Pre-Order, Colour Options And Sale Date)

iPhone Air Specifications

It features a stunning 6.5-inch ProMotion 120Hz Super Retina XDR display, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant clarity. The iPhone is powered by the Apple’s A19 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU, capable of handling AAA gaming titles and AI-intensive workloads, the same powerhouse chip used in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

The Phone debuts the new C1x modem—successor to the C1 modem from the iPhone 16e—which surpasses even the iPhone 16 Pro series in speed. On the camera front, the iPhone Air sports a 48MP single rear lens with optical-quality 2x Telephoto support, paired with an 18MP autofocus-enabled front camera for sharp selfies.

On the connectivity front, it is further strengthened by Apple’s N1 wireless chip, offering Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support, while working in tandem with the C1x modem to ensure faster, more efficient data performance than previous generations.

iPhone Air Price In India

The iPhone Air starts at a price of Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB storage variant, Rs 1,39,900 for the 512GB variant, and Rs 1,59,900 for the top-end 1TB variant.