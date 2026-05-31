WhatsApp new feature: How to use the upcoming blurred 'Spoiler Message' tool to hide private chats | A step-by-step guide

WhatsApp new feature: As part of a bold initiative to enhance user data protection from tangible threats, leading tech players Apple and Meta have been allegedly experimenting with advanced security solutions. Without any official public statement from the companies, industry leaks indicated significant advancements towards preventing data breaches and hacking, including a new function capable of locking an iPhone automatically if stolen from a user's hand.

Presently, the revolutionary security features are being tested in a closed beta program with an aim to patch major weaknesses in modern smartphones.

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Apple developing anti-phone snatching technology

Once a smartphone is stolen in an unlocked state, sensitive personal information such as mobile banking apps, instant chats, and device tracking can be compromised in just several seconds. For that reason, Apple seems to be developing a sophisticated system that will automatically lock down the device once a snatching event happens.

According to reports from 9to5Mac, the new safety mechanism is meant to fill one of the most critical gaps in security measures:

Existing gap: The current mechanisms of defense are extremely useful, but they provide very limited protection in the event that a thief decides to steal a device while its screen is unlocked.

The proposed mechanism: The future mechanism uses sensor data to recognise aggressive physical gestures or losing grip, which triggers instant locking of the screen.

Retail inspiration: As an idea of defense, the system can be compared to Apple's self-bricking technology for demo devices located in their retail stores. But this new one is designed for ordinary devices used in real-life conditions.

Hidden chats: WhatsApp introducing visual 'spoiler messages'

As far as protection against spies goes, Meta is currently developing the idea of adding a special visual layer to their end-to-end encrypted service called WhatsApp. With it, people will be able to hide their messages and protect their conversations from shoulder surfing.

WABetaInfo reported the news about the upcoming addition to the application with screenshots and video evidence. According to leaks, the company is working on introducing the possibility of covering the text message content with heavy blurring.

Guide for using the formatting tool to send hidden WhatsApp message

This particular formatting tool is included in the text selection menu provided by the application. According to the latest builds, hiding one’s message would involve going through this easy process:

Type the message : This step involves typing or pasting the message in the regular WhatsApp chat window.

: This step involves typing or pasting the message in the regular WhatsApp chat window. Highlight the text : The text should be selected through a long press on the message input field.

: The text should be selected through a long press on the message input field. Pull down the menu : The user will notice a horizontal bar showing basic functions such as cut, copy, paste, and translate. Click on the icon showing the three dots.

: The user will notice a horizontal bar showing basic functions such as cut, copy, paste, and translate. Click on the icon showing the three dots. Activate the spoiler mode : In the drop-down bar featuring different formatting modes, including Bold, Italic, and Monospace, click on Spoiler mode.

: In the drop-down bar featuring different formatting modes, including Bold, Italic, and Monospace, click on Spoiler mode. Send the message: The recipient of the message will receive it as a blurred bubble that can only be seen upon clicking it.

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