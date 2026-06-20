/iPhone battery health below 80%? Here's how much it affects resale value

iPhone battery health: If you are planning to sell or exchange your iPhone in 2026, one number could have a bigger impact on its value than you think: battery health. Across India and other major smartphone markets, buyers and trade-in platforms are increasingly checking iPhone battery health before finalising offers, and devices that fall below 80% often see a noticeable drop in resale value. The reason is simple: a worn battery affects daily performance, battery life, and future repair costs, making the phone less attractive to the next owner.