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iPhone battery health below 80%? Here's how much it affects resale value

iPhone battery health: Apple considers an iPhone battery to be significantly degraded when its maximum capacity falls below 80% of its original design capacity.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 05:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
iPhone battery health below 80%? Here's how much it affects resale value
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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