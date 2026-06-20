/iPhone battery health below 80%? Here's how much it affects resale value

iPhone battery health: If you are planning to sell or exchange your iPhone in 2026, one number could have a bigger impact on its value than you think: battery health. Across India and other major smartphone markets, buyers and trade-in platforms are increasingly checking iPhone battery health before finalising offers, and devices that fall below 80% often see a noticeable drop in resale value. The reason is simple: a worn battery affects daily performance, battery life, and future repair costs, making the phone less attractive to the next owner.
Why the 80% mark is important
Apple considers an iPhone battery to be significantly degraded when its maximum capacity falls below 80% of its original design capacity. At that point, users may notice shorter battery life, more frequent charging, and, in some cases, performance management features designed to prevent unexpected shutdowns.
Because of this, many buyers see 80% battery health as a key benchmark. Phones above that level are generally viewed as being in good condition, while devices below it often raise concerns about upcoming battery replacement expenses.
How much resale value can drop
Industry trade-in estimates and resale market trends suggest that an iPhone with battery health below 80% can lose anywhere between 10% and 25% of its resale value compared to a similar device with a healthier battery.
For example, if an iPhone is worth Rs 25,000 in the used market with battery health above 85%, the same model could fetch only Rs 19,000 to Rs 22,000 once battery health drops below 80%. The exact price depends on the model, physical condition, storage variant, and current demand.
Newer devices tend to retain their value better, but battery condition remains one of the first things buyers check before making an offer.
iPhone battery health and buyer confidence
A weak battery doesn't just affect battery life. It can also create uncertainty for the next owner. Many buyers factor in the cost of a future battery replacement when negotiating prices.
As a result, sellers often receive lower offers even when the phone looks almost new from the outside. Trade-in platforms and second-hand marketplaces may also automatically reduce exchange values once battery health falls below certain thresholds.
Should you replace the battery before selling?
The answer depends on the phone's age and market value. In some cases, replacing the battery can help recover a portion of the lost resale value, especially for popular models such as the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16.
For users planning an upgrade, checking battery health before listing or exchanging an iPhone could make a meaningful difference to the final price. A battery may be hidden inside the phone, but when it comes to resale value, it matters a lot.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.