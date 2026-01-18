iPhone Fold And iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specs Leaked With Apple’s A20 Pro chip: Check Expected Camera, Display, Chipset, And India launch

Apple iPhone 18 India Launch: After the iPhone 17 launch, Apple is expected to release its new iPhone models in September, including an exciting new addition called the iPhone Fold. In addition, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to debut the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. All three models are said to be powered by Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip. If the rumours are true, the iPhone 18 Pro could be one of Apple’s biggest upgrades in recent years.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly mixing titanium with aluminum for the body, a departure from the all-aluminum construction of previous Pro models. The new iPhones are also expected to come in burgundy, brown, and purple. These colors would mark a change from Apple’s usual muted Pro shades and could give the lineup a fresh, stylish personality.

Apple's iPhone Fold Specifications (Leaked)

According to research analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 7.8-inch main display, along with a 5.3-inch cover screen for handling quick tasks without opening the device. In a surprising twist, Apple is reportedly bringing back Touch ID instead of relying solely on Face ID. The camera setup is said to include dual 48MP sensors on the back and 18MP selfie cameras on both screens. Under the hood, the Fold is expected to pack 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and run on Apple’s new C2 modem, as the company continues its efforts to reduce its dependence on third-party modem suppliers.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications (Leaked)

The iPhone 18 Pro sticks with a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max stretches the screen to an impressive 6.9 inches. Both premium smartphones are set to receive a major camera upgrade, featuring a triple 48MP setup: a main camera with variable aperture, a periscope telephoto for long-distance shots, and an ultrawide lens perfect for landscapes and group photos.

Under the hood, Apple’s A20 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm N2 process, promises around 15% better performance and 30% more battery efficiency compared to the current A19. The new WMCM packaging technology places the RAM directly on the processor, which means faster AI-powered features and less battery drain during heavy tasks.

Both Pro models are expected to match the Fold with 12GB of RAM and 18MP selfie cameras, though there’s talk of a possible upgrade to 24MP. Apple is also shaking up its usual release schedule, moving the standard iPhone 18 and the budget-friendly iPhone 18e to spring 2027, leaving only the premium Pro models for this year’s fall launch.

Apple iPhone 18 India Launch (Expected)

Apple is reportedly taking a new approach to chip design by integrating RAM directly onto the same wafer as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. This closer integration is expected to boost performance and improve power efficiency, which could be especially beneficial for on-device AI tasks under Apple Intelligence, allowing the device to handle complex features faster while conserving battery life.

It’s important to remember that these are just early leaks. Apple’s plans could still change, and the final hardware may look different from what’s being reported. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are currently expected to launch in September 2026, following Apple’s usual release schedule.