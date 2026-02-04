iPhone Fold leaks: Apple’s first foldable could pack its biggest battery ever; specs, price tipped

Apple's Biggest Ever Battery iPhone: Apple’s long-rumoured iPhone Fold appears to be finally taking shape, and fresh leaks suggest Apple is preparing a major design shift. According to a 9To5Google report, information shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo hints at structural changes aimed at accommodating a much larger battery and a reworked internal layout.

This would be a notable move for Apple, which has traditionally been conservative with battery upgrades, instead relying on efficient chip design and software optimisation to deliver longer battery life. The leaks also point to subtle but important hardware tweaks.

Apple is said to be revising the button layout, with higher-profile volume buttons moved closer to the top of the device, possibly to improve usability in both folded and unfolded modes. The iPhone Fold is expected to feature a book-style folding design and could debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series in the second half of 2026.

If these reports are accurate, Apple is clearly using the foldable form factor to rethink how internal space is used, rather than simply stretching an existing iPhone design. (Also Read: Google Gemini may allow users to import chats from ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, Microsoft Copilot, and other AI services: How to import)

Apple iPhone Fold specifications (Leaked)

The iPhone Fold is tipped to feature a massive 5,500mAh battery, nearly 10 percent larger than Apple’s current biggest battery found in the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The device is expected to sport a 7.8-inch inner display when unfolded, along with a 5.5-inch outer screen for everyday use.

On the photography front, reports suggest a dual 48MP rear camera setup and two 18MP front cameras for folded and unfolded modes. Powering the foldable iPhone could be Apple’s upcoming A20 Pro chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM, positioning it as one of the most powerful iPhones Apple has ever built. (Also Read: SpaceX-xAI Merger announced: Elon Musk crosses Rs 72,00,00,00,00,000 net worth; Why Tesla CEO acquired xAI; Check breakdown of his holdings)

Apple iPhone Fold: India launch and price (expected)

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series later this year. Although Apple has not made any official announcement yet, several reports suggest a September launch window. In India, the iPhone Fold is likely to be priced between Rs 1,80,000 and Rs 2,10,000, firmly placing it in the ultra-premium smartphone segment.