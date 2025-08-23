iPhone, iPad, Mac At Risk? Apple Releases Urgent Update Ahead Of iPhone 17 Series India Launch; What You Need To Do To Stay Safe

Apple's New Security Update: Ahead of the iPhone 17 series India launch, Apple has released a new security update for iPhones, iPads, and Macs after finding a serious software flaw (CVE-2025-43300). If you use an iPhone or iPad that supports iOS 18 or iPadOS 18, you should install the latest iOS 18.6.2 update right away. This update is crucial because it fixes a major security issue that hackers recently exploited. Moreover, Apple strongly recommends all users to update their devices to stay protected.

This vulnerability is particularly dangerous for those in the cryptocurrency sector, cybersecurity experts warned. Unlike traditional finance, where stolen funds can sometimes be recovered, crypto transactions are irreversible. Adding further, Apple describes this vulnerability as involving the processing of a malicious image file, which could result in memory corruption, and notes that the issue may have been exploited in an "extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals."

How To Avoid Security Risk

To stay protected from this security risk, users should download the iOS 18.6.2 and iPadOS 18.6.2 updates. The update works on all iPhones that support iOS 18.6.2 and all iPads that support iPadOS 18.6.2. For Mac users, it is also available on macOS Sequoia 15.6.1, macOS Sonoma 14.7.8, and macOS Ventura 13.7.8. Moreover, Apple also urges users to enable Rapid Security Responses, which provide critical fixes faster than regular updates.

Apple iOS 18.6.2 Update For iPhones and iPads

This update is available for iPhone models starting from the iPhone XS up to the latest iPhone 16 series. On the iPad side, it supports the iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad (7th generation and later), and iPad mini (5th generation and later). Adding further, the update also extends to older models such as the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad (6th generation).