iPhone Lockdown Mode: Apple says no iPad, Mac, or other devices can be hacked with THIS feature; How to turn it on

iPhone Lockdown Mode Features: Tim Cook-led Apple has made a big claim that is catching everyone’s attention. The company says that no iPhone has been hacked when a special security feature is turned on. At a time when online scams, hacking, and data theft are increasing, this statement shows how serious Apple is about keeping users safe.

This feature, known as Lockdown Mode, is designed to give extra protection to iPhone users. It is especially helpful for people who may be at higher risk of cyberattacks, such as journalists or public figures. However, regular users can also turn it on for better safety. In 2022, Apple introduced Lockdown Mode on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The company confirmed it has not observed a single case where an iPhone or other Apple device running Lockdown Mode was compromised.

iPhones are already known for strong security, but this feature adds another powerful layer of protection. It limits certain functions to block hackers from entering the device. This means your personal data, messages, and photos stay more secure. As cyber threats grow every day, using such features can help you stay safe online. In this article, we will explain how Apple’s Lockdown Mode works and how to turn it on easily. (Also Read: Redmi 15A 5G vs iQOO Z11x 5G: Display, camera, battery and price compared; Which smartphone is best in Rs 20,000 segment?)

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Apple’s Lockdown Mode Feature: How it works

This feature is made for people who are at a higher risk of hacking, like journalists, activists, and government officials. The Apple's Lockdown feature Mode gives extra security to your phone. To keep you safe, it turns off or limits some features. For example, message attachments are restricted, some websites may not work fully, and calls or invites from unknown people are blocked. The idea is simple: make it harder for hackers to enter your phone, even if it means the phone becomes a little less easy to use. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 price in India leaked ahead of April 7 launch: Check expected camera, display, battery, price and other specs)

How to turn on Lockdown Mode on iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on Privacy & Security.

Step 3: Scroll down and find Lockdown Mode.

Step 4: Tap on Turn On Lockdown Mode.

Step 5: Select Turn On & Restart, then enter your passcode to activate it.

Apple sends alerts to users in over 150 countries

Researchers at Google have found that some spyware tools stop trying to attack when Lockdown Mode is turned on. This is likely because attackers don’t want to get caught. Apple has also improved its system to warn users about possible hacking attempts. In recent years, the company has sent alerts to people in more than 150 countries, including India. Although Apple has not shared exact numbers, this shows that cyber threats are still a real concern.