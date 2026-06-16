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iPhone’s 48MP camera is far better than Android’s 108MP camera: Here’s the marketing game buyers miss

iPhone vs Android camera: Smartphone brands promote the 108MP number because the hardware can technically shoot at that resolution, but for daily photography, the phone usually prioritises better lighting and cleaner images over maximum detail.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 10:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
iPhone’s 48MP camera is far better than Android’s 108MP camera: Here’s the marketing game buyers miss
Image Credit: Representative/AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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