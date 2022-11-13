iPhone SE 4 to launch in India soon: Check specs, design, release date, price and other key details

New Delhi: As per the latest leak report, Apple is working on its fourth-generation iPhone SE. The past launch cycle indicates that the fourth-generation iPhone will be out by 2024. The iPhone SE, meanwhile, has been the subject of numerous rumours regarding its purported features and specifications. Here is what experts are anticipating with few leaks.

Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE might have a small display. Apple is exploring a display size for the iPhone SE 4 that falls between 5.7 and 6.1 inches. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the phone could have a 6.1-inch display, and according to Ross Young, the company is contemplating between a 6.1-inch and 5.7-inch display for the product.

All current iPhone SE iterations are based on prior iPhone models. The current iPhone SE (3rd generation) sports a 4.7-inch display with a TouchID Home button and is based on the iPhone 8. According to trustworthy tipper Jon Prosser, the future Apple iPhone SE 4 may have the same design as the iPhone XR. It could have rounded corners.

The business is rumoured to be getting rid of TouchID and maybe switching to another type of verification. With the next iPhone SE 4, Apple is also said to include a notch in the iPhone SE family. Although the front camera will be located in the notch, it is unclear if it will support FaceID authentication or not.

The A15 Bionic chipset used in the iPhone 13 series powers the current iPhone SE 3. The A16 chip, which currently powers the highest models of the iPhone 14 series and is anticipated to power the regular iPhone 15, is most likely to power the Apple iPhone SE 4.

Experts and users are anticipating that the phone comes with 5G support as the 5G network is probably going to become widely used in more places by 2024, including India. For the unversed, the current iPhone SE 3 also supports 5G.