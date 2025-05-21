Apple iPhone Security Alert: Apple has issued a crucial warning to millions of iPhone users, advising them to take immediate action after serious security vulnerabilities were discovered in iPhones. Researchers at cybersecurity firm Oligo found major security flaws in Apple’s AirPlay feature that allow hackers to hijack compatible devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network, according to media report.

As a result, the tech giant has recommended disabling the AirPlay feature due to what has been dubbed the "AirBorne" security flaw. These vulnerabilities pose significant risks to user privacy and data security. A total of 23 security flaws, dubbed “AirBorne", have been found in Apple’s AirPlay protocol and the AirPlay Software Development Kit (SDK), which is used by other companies to make their devices work with AirPlay.

These flaws could let hackers break in without any user action. Once inside, attackers can remotely access devices, install malware, and steal sensitive data — all without any interaction from the iPhone user. Moreover, they claimed hackers could realistically use similar tactics to access devices with microphones for espionage. This isn’t the first time Apple has urged users to update their devices amid security concerns. In February, Apple reported facing “extremely sophisticated” attacks that could potentially disable USB Restricted Mode on locked devices.

Adding further, Apple's Restricted Mode is a security feature added almost seven years ago in iOS 11.4.1 and included in all later versions of iOS. The new security feature prevents locked devices from leaking data to any accessories connected to the USB-C or Lightning port.

How To Stay Safe

Open Settings: Go to Settings > General > AirPlay And Handoff on your Apple device.

Disable AirPlay Receiver: Turn off the AirPlay Receiver option to stop unnecessary broadcasting.

Restrict Access: If you keep AirPlay on, set access to Current User Only to limit potential intrusions.

Install Security Software: Use trusted security apps to enhance protection against background broadcasting risks.