iPhone SE's India launch soon; check price and specifications

New Delhi: Apple Inc has last week unveiled its budget iPhone SE which would be available in the United States and over 40 other countries and regions from April 24, but the new Apple device's India launch will be announced at a later date.

Apple has launched an affordable second-generation iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for industry-leading security on Wednesday (April 15).

In the US, iPhone SE is available to pre-order on apple.com and the Apple Store app beginning April 17 and will arrive at Apple, Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers on April 24 in the United States and over 40 other countries and regions, said the company.

The announcement about the new iPhone's launch in India will be announced at a later date. The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers especially in India who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance, and affordable price.

The updated iPhone SE will come at a starting price of $399 or less than half the price of its leading flagship devices and be available as of Friday. The iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

The new iPhone SE is stated to be powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone and features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone.

Key features of iPhone SE

1. Flaunting an aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass design with an all-black front, iPhone SE also features the familiar Home button designed with sapphire crystal to be durable and to protect the sensor, and a steel ring to detect a user`s fingerprint for Touch ID.

2. iPhone SE sports wireless-charging capability with Qi-certified chargers and also supports fast-charging, giving customers up to 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

3. With Dual SIM with eSIM that provides flexibility for users to have two separate phone numbers on a single device while traveling abroad or for use as a business line, iPhone SE also boasts of the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone with a 12MP f/1.8 aperture Wide camera.

4. iPhone SE uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock computational photography, including Portrait Mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control. "The rear camera supports high-quality video capture at 4K up to 60fps, and extended dynamic range comes to iPhone SE for more highlight details up to 30fps," the company stated.

Notably, the new iPhone SE carries the same look and design like the iPhone models unveiled few years back while many upgraders have moved to XR or 11 in the past two years with their new design and full-screen experience.