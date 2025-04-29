iPhone Users Alert! WhatsApp Will Stop Working On THESE Devices From May 2025 —Check If Yours Is Affected

New Delhi: Whatsapp, a popular messaging platform is a daily lifeline for many of us to stay connected. However, if you’re using an older iPhone, you should consider upgrading it. Starting May 5, 2025, the app will stop working on iPhones that aren’t running iOS 15.1 or later. So if your device can’t support the update, you won’t be able to send messages, make calls, or access your chats. It might be the right time to check your iPhone and consider an upgrade if needed.

Which iPhones will lose access to WhatsApp?

If you’re using one of these older models, WhatsApp will no longer work after May 5, 2025:

– iPhone 5s

– iPhone 6

– iPhone 6 Plus

What can users do?

If you want to keep using WhatsApp after May 5, you’ll need to switch to a newer iPhone. Right now, the oldest models that still support the app are the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. But keep in mind—Apple stopped updating these phones after iOS 16 in 2022, so WhatsApp might stop supporting them soon too. Upgrading to a more recent model is the safest way to stay connected.

Will this Affect WhatsApp Business?

Yes, the update won’t just impact regular WhatsApp users—it also applies to WhatsApp Business. This version of the app is popular among small businesses for staying in touch with customers.

Along with essential features, WhatsApp has been rolling out new privacy tools, including one that stops others from copying your messages and media. With existing options like chat lock and disappearing messages, the app already offers strong privacy—but this latest feature adds an extra layer of protection to keep your chats and photos even more secure.