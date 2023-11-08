iQOO 12 And iQOO 12 Pro Launched In China: Check Price, Specs, And More

New Delhi: China-based smartphone maker iQOO has extended its flagship lineup in its home country. The company has launched iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro in China. After rumoured long, the company has finally made these two smartphones official. Here are the details of the flagship phone launched in China.

iQOO 12 And iQOO 12 Pro: Display

Both smartphones come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. (Also Read: Are You Under 40? You Have A Chance To Earn Rs 26 Lakh; Read Details)

iQOO 12 And iQOO 12 Pro: Processor

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. (Also Read: WhatsApp Likely To Launch Ads In Status And Channels)

iQOO 12 And iQOO 12 Pro: RAM And Storage

When it comes to RAM, they are coupled with up to 16 GB RAM and a storage capacity of up to 1 TB.

iQOO 12 And iQOO 12 Pro: Battery Capacity

Furthermore, the iQOO 12 is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. While its counterpart, the iQOO 12 Pro, is equipped with a slightly larger 5100 mAh battery. Notably, the Pro version also supports 120W ultra-fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

iQOO 12 And iQOO 12 Pro: Camera

In the realm of photography, the iQOO 12 series features a 50 MP primary sensor, an additional 50 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64 MP telephoto camera.

Additionally, the smartphones are equipped with a 16 MP front camera.

iQOO 12 And iQOO 12 Pro: Android Version

The iQOO 12 series operates on the latest Android 14 operating system.

iQOO 12 And iQOO 12 Pro: Price In China

The iQOO 12 is priced competitively, with the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant retailing at 3999 yuan, approximately Rs 45,715, while the top-tier version is priced at 4699 yuan, approximately Rs 49,915.

On the other hand, the high-end iQOO 12 Pro, featuring 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, will be available for 4999 yuan, which translates to around Rs 58,045.

iQOO 12 And iQOO 12 Pro: Launch Date In India

Excitingly, the iQOO 12 series is slated to make its debut in the Indian market on December 12.