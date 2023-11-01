iQOO 12 Launch Date Unveiled: Check Release Date In India, Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has officially announced the much-anticipated launch of the iQOO 12 in India on December 12. The company has already confirmed that the iQOO 12 will be powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, promising top-notch performance to users.

iQOO 12 Launch: Partnership With BMW

iQOO India recently gave a sneak peek of the upcoming smartphone on its social media handles, revealing its continued partnership with the renowned German car brand BMW for the iQOO 12 launch. (Also Read: PRICE DROP ALERT! iPhone 12 Is Available At This Much On Flipkart - Check Bank Offers, And More)

iQOO 12: China Launch Date

Notably, the iQOO 12 series is scheduled to debut in China on November 7, consisting of the iQOO 12 and the iQOO 12 Pro. (Also Read: LIC's Low Investment, Good Return Scheme: Investing Rs 87 Per Day For THIS Many Years Will Give You Rs 11 Lakh Return)

iQOO 12: India Launch Date

While the iQOO 12's arrival in India has been confirmed, there's no word yet on the launch of the iQOO 12 Pro in the country.

iQOO 12: Specifications

According to reports, the iQOO 12 is expected to boast a top-of-the-line QHD E7 OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

Additionally, gaming enthusiasts can look forward to a dedicated graphics processor with hardware-accelerated ray tracing support, promising an enhanced gaming adventure.

The smartphone's camera setup is rumored to include a powerful triple-camera system on the rear, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens.

Running on Android 14 with Vivo's custom FunTouchOS 14 user interface, the iQOO 12 is anticipated to come equipped with a robust 6,000 mAh battery, with support for rapid 200W fast wired charging.