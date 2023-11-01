trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682927
iQOO 12 Launch Date Unveiled: Check Release Date In India, Price, Specifications, And More

The iQOO 12 series is scheduled to debut in China on November 7, consisting of the iQOO 12 and the iQOO 12 Pro.

Nov 01, 2023
New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has officially announced the much-anticipated launch of the iQOO 12 in India on December 12. The company has already confirmed that the iQOO 12 will be powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, promising top-notch performance to users.

iQOO 12 Launch: Partnership With BMW

iQOO India recently gave a sneak peek of the upcoming smartphone on its social media handles, revealing its continued partnership with the renowned German car brand BMW for the iQOO 12 launch. (Also Read: PRICE DROP ALERT! iPhone 12 Is Available At This Much On Flipkart - Check Bank Offers, And More)

iQOO 12: China Launch Date

Notably, the iQOO 12 series is scheduled to debut in China on November 7, consisting of the iQOO 12 and the iQOO 12 Pro. (Also Read: LIC's Low Investment, Good Return Scheme: Investing Rs 87 Per Day For THIS Many Years Will Give You Rs 11 Lakh Return)

iQOO 12: India Launch Date

While the iQOO 12's arrival in India has been confirmed, there's no word yet on the launch of the iQOO 12 Pro in the country.

iQOO 12: Specifications

According to reports, the iQOO 12 is expected to boast a top-of-the-line QHD E7 OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

Additionally, gaming enthusiasts can look forward to a dedicated graphics processor with hardware-accelerated ray tracing support, promising an enhanced gaming adventure.

The smartphone's camera setup is rumored to include a powerful triple-camera system on the rear, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens.

Running on Android 14 with Vivo's custom FunTouchOS 14 user interface, the iQOO 12 is anticipated to come equipped with a robust 6,000 mAh battery, with support for rapid 200W fast wired charging.

