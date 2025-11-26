iQOO 15 India Launch Today: How To Watch Live; Check Expected Camera, Display, Battery, Processor, Price, Sale And Introductory Offers

iQOO 15 Price In India: iQOO is preparing to launch its new flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, in India and other global markets following its recent debut in China. The upcoming smartphone runs on Android 16 with OriginOS 6. The iQOO 15 is expected to feature a single-layer VC cooling system for better heat management. The phone may also arrive in two storage options, which include 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB. It is also the first iQOO phone in India to ditch Funtouch OS.

iQOO 15 India Launch Time: How To Watch Live

The iQOO 15 will launch in India today at 12pm IST. According to the company, the event will be livestreamed on iQOO India’s official YouTube channel, website, and social media platforms.

iQOO 15 Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to come with a 2K resolution display that may support a 144Hz refresh rate. The model launched in China features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED screen with HDR support, a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and a high touch sampling rate for smoother gaming.

The device is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with iQOO’s Q3 computing chip, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. On the photography front, the phone may include a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens.

On the front, the phone may sport a 32MP selfie camera. The company has also confirmed that the iQOO 15 will pack a 7,000mAh battery, supporting 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

iQOO 15 Price In India, Availability And Sale (Expected)

It is expected to be priced between Rs 65,000 and Rs 70,000, including introductory offers. However, a leaked retailer listing hints at higher prices, showing Rs 72,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 79,999 for the 16GB + 512GB model. The smartphone is likely to be available for purchase on Amazon and the official iQOO India online store. For reference, the iQOO 13 was launched in India at Rs 54,999.

iQOO 15 Introductory Offer (Expected)

The company is also offering a Priority Pass for Rs. 1,000, which gives customers a pair of iQOO TWS 1e earbuds along with an extra 12-month warranty when they pre-book the device.