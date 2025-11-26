iQOO 15 Launched In India With Triple 50MP Cameras And OriginOS 6; Check Display, Battery, Processor, Price And Sale

iQOO 15 Price In India: Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has launched its flagship smartphone iQOO 15 in India. The newly-launched smartphone is the third smartphone running Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 here and competes with the OnePlus 15. The phone also gets a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. It is offered in Legend and Alpha Black colour options.

