iQOO 15 Launched In India With Triple 50MP Cameras And OriginOS 6; Check Display, Battery, Processor, Price And Sale
iQOO 15 Price In India: The company promises five Android upgrades and seven years of security updates for the phone.
iQOO 15 Price In India: Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has launched its flagship smartphone iQOO 15 in India. The newly-launched smartphone is the third smartphone running Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 here and competes with the OnePlus 15. The phone also gets a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. It is offered in Legend and Alpha Black colour options.
