iQOO 15 Launch And Price: iQOO has launched its flagship iQOO 15 smartphone in China. The latest device comes with a powerful Snapdragon processor, several upgrades over the iQOO 13, and subtle design refinements. The company has also confirmed that the iQOO 15 will launch in India next month. Notably, the phone will run on OriginOS 6, replacing the long-standing Funtouch OS found in global variants of iQOO smartphones.

The iQOO 15 debuts the world’s first 2K LEAD OLED display technology, which promises lower power consumption, higher brightness, enhanced eco-friendliness, and a slimmer profile.

Adding further, it introduces the world’s first Pleasing Eye Protection 2.0, offering a non-polarized natural light display and hardware-level eye protection for gaming. The phone is offered in four colour options: iQOO 15 Lingyun, Legendary Edition, Track Edition, and Wilderness.

iQOO 15 Specifications

The phone features a stunning 6.85-inch 2K+ curved Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display with HDR10+ certification and a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering an ultra-smooth and vibrant viewing experience. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with the Adreno 840 GPU, ensuring top-tier performance.

The phone supports 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, offering both speed and ample space for users. The smartphone houses a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging (down from 120W on its predecessor) and 40W wireless charging support. (Also Read: Apple Eyes $4 Trillion Market Valuation Amid Robust iPhone 17 Series Sales)

On the photography front, the iQOO 15 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens with OIS, while the front houses a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. Adding further, it comes with an IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance rating, allowing it to withstand submersion up to 1.5 meters and resist cold or hot water jets from any direction.

iQOO 15 Price

The iQOO 15 starts at 4,199 yuan (Rs 51,900) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 16GB RAM + 512GB version is priced at 4,499 yuan (Rs 55,500), while the 12GB RAM + 512GB variant costs 4,699 yuan (Rs 58,000). The 16GB RAM + 512GB option is available for 4,999 yuan (Rs 61,700), and the top-end 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model is priced at 4,399 yuan (Rs 54,300).