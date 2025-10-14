iQOO 15 Likely To Launch In India; Check Expected Camera, Display, Chipset, Battery, Price And Other Features

iQOO 15 India Launch: iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, is set to debut its new smartphone iQOO 15 on October 20 at an event in Shenzhen, China, alongside the iQOO Pad 5e. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key details, including the phone’s design and colour options. If leaks are to be believed, the device could arrive in India soon after its China debut.

However, the Chinese smartphone maker has already begun teasing the upcoming device, revealing several details ahead of the official launch. One of the biggest highlights is that the iQOO 15 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, making it among the first smartphones to feature the new flagship processor.

iQOO 15 Specifications (Expected)

As per leaks, the iQOO 15 is expected to feature a 6.85-inch QHD AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness levels of up to 2,600 nits. Under the hood, it may be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with the Q3 gaming chip for enhanced gaming performance. The device is also rumoured to house a massive 7,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

To ensure sustained performance during heavy gaming sessions, the iQOO 15 could include an advanced 8K vapour chamber cooling system. For security, it may come equipped with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. In terms of durability, the smartphone is said to carry IP68 and IP69 certifications, offering strong protection against dust and water. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale Live: From iPhone 16 Pro To Samsung Galaxy S24 FE; Check Top Smartphone Deals)

On the photography front, the iQOO 15 is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a large 1/1.5-inch sensor size, along with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens for impressive optical zoom capabilities.

iQOO 15 India Launch Date And Price (Expected)

The iQOO 15 is expected to make its India debut between November 15 and 25, 2025, soon after its launch in China. Although the company has not yet announced the official pricing, early leaks suggest that the smartphone could be priced under Rs 59,999. To recall, the iQOO 13 debuted in India at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, suggesting that the upcoming iQOO 15 may adopt a similar pricing approach while offering enhanced features and performance.