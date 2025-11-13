iQOO 15 Set To Launch In India On November 26: Price, Features, And Pre-Booking Details Revealed

iQOO is all set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, in India on November 26, 2025. Ahead of the official unveiling, several details about its pricing, specifications, and pre-booking offers have surfaced online, suggesting that it will be a powerful yet affordable phone that could strongly compete in the premium smartphone market.

Expected Price and Variants

According to recent reports, the iQOO 15 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 60,000 in India. This price may include special launch offers and discounts, while the actual market price could be slightly higher without these benefits.

The smartphone is expected to come in a single variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This combination, paired with the latest flagship chipset, could position the iQOO 15 as one of the affordable yet powerful devices in the high-end category.

Pre-Booking via Priority Pass

To create buzz ahead of the launch, iQOO has introduced a Priority Pass program for early buyers. Customers can pre-book the iQOO 15 by paying a refundable amount of Rs. 1,000.

Those who purchase the Priority Pass will receive several exclusive benefits, including free iQOO TWS 1e earbuds and an extra 12-month warranty. The Priority Pass will be available from November 20 on a first-come, first-served basis, giving early adopters a head start before official sales begin.

Processor and Performance

The iQOO 15 will be the brand’s first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This ensures top-tier performance, making it suitable for gaming, multitasking, and other demanding tasks.

It will also feature a Samsung 2K M14 OLED display, promising vivid colors and sharp visuals. The device will run on OriginOS and come with five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches, offering long-term software support for users.

Battery, Cooling, and Camera

The iQOO 15 is expected to come with a massive 7,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging. The device will also include a Game Livestreaming Assistant and a large single-layer cooling system, designed to keep temperatures under control during intense gaming.

For photography enthusiasts, the phone will sport a triple rear camera setup, promising excellent photo and video performance. With these features and pricing, the iQOO 15 is set to compete directly with other flagship models like the OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro.