iQOO 15 With 7,000mAh Battery And Triple-Camera Setup Goes on Sale in India: Check Display, Price, Availability, And Bank Discount

iQOO 15 Sale Date In India: The latest flagship from iQOO, the iQOO 15, is now available for purchase in India starting December 1. The device was officially launched in the country on November 26, following its initial debut in China in October. The smartphone is offered in two storage variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. The iQOO 15 comes in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) colour options. Consumers can purchase the iQOO 15 from Amazon, the iQOO e-store, Vivo exclusive stores, and various offline retail outlets across India.

iQOO 15 Specifications

The smartphone features a large 6.85-inch Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, 508 ppi pixel density, and an impressive 6,000 nits of local peak brightness.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The screen also ships with an anti-reflective film and Wet Finger Control, which allows users to call, click photos, shoot videos, and play games with wet or sweaty hands. It also gets triple ambient light sensors. It is powered by the Qualcomm’s 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

On the camera front, the phone offers a versatile triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP camera for clear selfies and video calls. The iQOO 15 packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

It measures 8.17mm in thickness and weighs around 220g. To keep temperatures in check, the iQOO 15 comes equipped with an 8K VC Cooling System featuring an 8,000 sq mm heat dissipation area. (Also Read: WhatsApp Rolls Out Message Reminder Feature For iPhone Users: How To Set Up And Cancel It)

iQOO 15 Price In India And Bank Discount

The smartphne starts at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs 79,999. Consumers can avail a Rs 7,000 instant discount when paying through Axis, HDFC, and ICICI Bank cards or a Rs 7,000 exchange bonus, along with an additional Rs 1,000 coupon discount.