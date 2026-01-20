iQOO 15R Confirmed To Launch In India, Could Feature 7,600mAh Battery; Check Expected Display, Chipset, Camera, And Other Specs

iQOO 15R India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has announced that it will soon launch the iQOO 15R in India. The new phone is expected to be the second model in the iQOO 15 series, following the flagship iQOO 15, which debuted in November 2025. This will be the first ‘R’ model in iQOO’s flagship lineup.

The teaser, shared by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya, carries the tagline “Power that fits just right” and offers a sneak peek at the phone’s rear design. It shows a checkered pattern, a metal frame, and a dual-camera setup. However, no launch date has been announced, with the smartphone only described as “coming soon.”

iQOO 15R Specifications 9 (Expected)

The iQOO 15R is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, placing it in near-flagship performance territory.

It’s worth noting that if the iQOO 15R launches with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, it will compete with other phones using the same chipset, such as the OnePlus 15R and Motorola Signature.

On the camera front, the phone is rumored to include a 200MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front camera, highlighting iQOO’s focus on high-resolution photography. The device is also expected to house a 7,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Adding further, the smartphone features may include IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, a feature typically found in higher-end smartphones. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications Leaked; Check Expected India Launch Date, Display, Battery And Price)

iQOO 15R India Launch And Availability (Expected)

The iQOO 15R is expected to launch in India in February, available through Amazon and the iQOO India online store. The company is yet to announce the exact launch date, which is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.