iQOO 15R India launch date officially confirmed; Check expected display, camera, battery, processor, price and other features

iQOO 15R India Launch: After weeks of leaks and teasers, Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has announced the official launch date of the iQOO 15R in India. The phone will go live on 24th February, as revealed by the brand’s India CEO, Nipun Marya, on social media.

A teaser image from the company shows the phone’s back design in a white finish. The iQOO 15R has also appeared on several certification and benchmarking sites, including Bluetooth SIG, Geekbench, and SIRIM, under the model number Vivo I2508. Notably, the design is closely similar to the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which launched in China earlier this month. The teaser page shows that the phone scored over 3,500,000 on AnTuTu, beating many other phones with the same chip.

iQOO 15R Specifications (Expected)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The iQOO 15R is expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The smartphone could pack a 7,600mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

Block your calendar. Power is about to find its perfect fit. #iQOO15R pic.twitter.com/RGqvTJUpq8 — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) January 27, 2026

The phone is likely to sport a dual rear camera setup, including a 200MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera, along with a 32MP front camera for selfies. It may run Android 16 with iQOO’s custom UI on top and offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and games.

The device might also come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and could be available in multiple storage and RAM variants. The smartphone could feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for quick phone unlock and advanced cooling system that keeps the device cool under pressure.

iQOO 15R Price In India (Expected)

The phone is expected to launch under Rs 55,000, positioning it as a strong competitor in its segment and offering buyers a compelling alternative to other smartphones in the same price range.