iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite vs OnePlus 15R: Best phone under Rs 50,000? Price, specs and features compared

iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite vs OnePlus 15R Price In India: In today’s highly competitive market, the premium mid-range smartphone segment under Rs 50,000 is heating up with the launch of the iQOO 15R, Vivo V70 Elite, and OnePlus 15R. All three devices offer flagship-grade specifications, including powerful Snapdragon processors, high refresh rate AMOLED displays, large batteries with fast charging support, and advanced camera systems.

While the iQOO 15R focuses on gaming performance and battery capacity, the Vivo V70 Elite highlights camera versatility and impressive display brightness. The OnePlus 15R, on the other hand, aims to strike a balance between performance, software experience, and durability. In this article, we guide you through a detailed comparison of the iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite vs OnePlus 15R to help you decide which smartphone offers the best value in the Rs 50,000 price segment.

iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite vs OnePlus 15R: Display

The iQOO 15R features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 94.57% screen-to-body ratio, making it compact yet smooth for gaming. The Vivo V70 Elite also offers a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED panel with 1260x2750 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R sports the largest screen at 6.83 inches with 1.5K resolution and a faster 165Hz refresh rate, giving it an edge for competitive gaming and smoother animations. (Also Read: India's Slimmest Smartphone: iQOO 15R launched with Q2 Gaming Chip and 7,600mAh battery; Check specs, price, sale date and offers inside)

iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite vs OnePlus 15R: Chipsets

The iQOO 15R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process, and is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It also features the SuperComputing Chip Q2, designed to deliver stable 144fps gaming and reduced latency.

The Vivo V70 Elite runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and operates on Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top. The OnePlus 15R is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, along with integrated Google Gemini features. While the chipset positioning varies slightly between the devices, all three focus on delivering smooth performance and long-term software support.

All three smartphones promise four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches, with Vivo specifically confirming six years of security updates.

iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite vs OnePlus 15R: Gaming and Cooling

The iQOO 15R stands out with its dedicated Q2 gaming chip and support for up to 144fps gameplay at 1.5K resolution. The OnePlus 15R pushes further with a 165Hz display for higher frame rate gaming. The Vivo V70 Elite focuses more on camera and display brightness rather than dedicated gaming hardware.

iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite vs OnePlus 15R: Battery and Charging

The iQOO 15R is equipped with a massive 7,600mAh silicon anode battery and supports 100W fast charging, allowing the device to reach 50% charge in just 33 minutes. In comparison, the Vivo V70 Elite houses a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R features a 7,400mAh battery, the largest ever on a OnePlus device, and supports 80W fast charging.

iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite vs OnePlus 15R: Camera

The iQOO 15R features a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front camera. It supports 4K video recording at 60fps with stabilisation. The Vivo V70 Elite offers a more versatile setup with a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 3x periscope telephoto lens. It also includes a 50MP autofocus front camera, giving it an advantage in zoom and selfie photography. On the other hand, the OnePlus 15R includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front camera, positioning it close to the iQOO in camera capabilities. (Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Series India launch after Pixel 10a: Expected price, release date, Titan M3 chipsets and full specs)

iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite vs OnePlus 15R: Price

In India, the iQOO 15R starts at Rs 44,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 52,999 for the top-end model. The Vivo V70 Elite is priced from Rs 51,999 and goes up to Rs 61,999, making it the most expensive among the three. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R starts at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and is priced up to Rs 52,999 for the higher storage option. Among the three devices, the iQOO 15R is the most affordable, while the Vivo V70 Elite carries the highest starting price.