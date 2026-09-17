/iQOO 16 launch confirmed for Sept 29: Unveiling world-first 165Hz 2K display, 'robotic' design & massive battery

New Delhi: iQOO has confirmed that its next flagship smartphone, the iQOO 16, will launch in China on September 29. The company has also revealed the phone’s colour options and some of its major hardware features ahead of the launch to give a clearer picture of what to expect from the new device.
The launch event will begin at 7 pm local time in China, which is 4:30 pm in India. Sales are expected to begin immediately after the launch event. The company has not so far announced the India launch date or local pricing for the iQOO 16.
The phone targets users who want flagship-level performance. One of the biggest upgrades confirmed so far is its display. iQOO has announced a 2K-resolution Samsung AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The screen uses Samsung’s M16 luminescent material and supports iQOO’s LEAD 2.0 display technology.
The company says the display can reach 2,800 nits of peak brightness across the screen and up to 10,000 nits of local peak brightness. It will also support high-frequency PWM dimming of up to 3,300Hz. The display has been developed with gaming in mind, with iQOO also highlighting its touch response technology.
The company has confirmed three colour options for the smartphone – chasing light, legendary and racing track. The names have been translated from the Chinese versions announced by the company.
The Chasing Light variant uses a laser holographic finish that produces red and blue light effects over a silver background. The Legendary version uses a white finish with a special electroplating process. The Racing Track variant uses a darker design with purple accents inspired by Formula 1 racing cars.
The rear design has also been changed. The iQOO 16 will have a square-shaped camera module with three rear cameras. The company has teased a new design around the camera area, described in translated material as a “robotic arm” structure. The handset is also expected to bring camera improvements over the previous generation.
iQOO has so far not disclosed every specification of the phone ahead of the September 29 event. Reports say the phone could feature a Snapdragon 8-series flagship processor and a large battery, while earlier listings suggest a 7,500mAh battery and 100W wired charging.
The phone is also listed with a 6.85-inch display, a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup and a 50-megapixel front camera. These specifications should be treated as reported or expected details until iQOO confirms them at the launch event.
The iQOO 16 is also expected to run Android 17 with the company’s OriginOS software in China. Its high-refresh-rate 2K display, gaming features and flagship hardware make the screen and performance major talking points ahead of the launch.
The September 29 event will also bring another iQOO product. The company has confirmed that the iQOO Pad Ultra tablet will launch along with the iQOO 16 in China. The company has teased several details of the tablet, including a built-in cooling fan.
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