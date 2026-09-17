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iQOO 16 launch confirmed for Sept 29: Unveiling world-first 165Hz 2K display, 'robotic' design & massive battery

The iQOO 16 is expected to bring a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging, along with a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup. The iQOO Pad Ultra tablet is also set to launch along with the smartphone in China.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 11:26 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
iQOO 16 launch confirmed for Sept 29: Unveiling world-first 165Hz 2K display, 'robotic' design & massive battery
Image Credit: (Photo: https://telecomtalk.info/)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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iQOO 16 launch confirmed for Sept 29: Unveiling world-first 165Hz 2K display, 'robotic' design & massive battery
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