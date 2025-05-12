iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Date Officially Announced, Could Debut With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset; Check Expected Camera, Battery And Price

iQOO Neo 10 India Launch: iQOO has officially announced the India launch date of the iQOO Neo 10 smartphone in India. Chinese electronic brand is set to launch the new mid-range phone Neo 10 smartphone in India on May 26. The upcoming handset is the second phone in the Neo 10 lineup after the Neo 10R.

The upcoming handset is likely to compete with other performance-focused devices on the market, including the OnePlus 13R and the upcoming Realm GT 7 and Poco F7. The brand has also confirmed that the Neo 10 will come in Titanium Chrome and Inferno Red colour options.

iQOO Neo 10 Specifications (Expected)

It is is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of up to 5500 nits. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, complemented by the in-house Q1 Supercomputing chipset for enhanced performance.

Blazing fast. Unbelievably powerful.



With an AnTuTu score of 2.42Mn+*, the #iQOONeo10 is built to leave limits in the dust.



Powered by Dual-Chip Performance, it delivers ultra-smooth gaming, lightning-fast response, and unstoppable speed.



Launching 26th May.… pic.twitter.com/yVFmmNTwBM — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 12, 2025

The smartphone may house a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by 120W fast charging technology. On the photography front, the iQOO Neo 10 is likely to sport a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter on the front.

iQOO Neo 10 Price In India And Availability (Expected)

The iQOO Neo 10 will be available for purchase on Amazon, where a dedicated landing page is already live. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 35,000 in India. For reference, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro (the rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 9 from China) was launched at Rs 35,999.