iQOO Neo 10 Launched In India With Dual-Chip Architecture; Starts At Rs 31,999; Check Camera, Battery And Availability

iQOO Neo 10 India Launch: Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has launched the Neo 10 smartphone in India. The newly smartphone is designed for youth and will get 3 OS and 4 years of security updates. It succeeds the iQOO Neo 9 launched last year. The iQOO Neo 10 comes in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colour options. From young professionals to heavy-performance users, the smartphone sets a new benchmark in the segment with its pioneering dual-chip architecture, enhanced cooling system, and a host of industry-first innovations.

Adding further, it becomes the first in the country to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with Adreno 825 GPU, the successor to the 8s Gen 3 SoC that powered several phones last year, including the Poco F6, Realme GT 6, and iQOO Neo 10R. It is claimed to be the segment's only phone to support 144fps gaming. It also uses an in-house Q1 gaming chipset for frame rate stabilization.

iQOO Neo 10 Specifications:

The smartphone sports a large 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, delivering an impressive peak brightness of up to 5,500 nits and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate for a vibrant and fluid visual experience.

The phone is the India’s slimmest smartphone in the segment with a 7000mAh Silicon BlueVolt Battery. It is also the biggest battery ever in Neo, providing extended usage of up to 24 hours on a single charge. On the photography front, the smartphone features a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP front-facing camera for detailed selfies.

The iQOO Neo 10 sports a several Gen AI features like Note Assist, transcription, Circle to Search, and more to enhance productivity. With an IP65 rating, the phone offers protection against dust and water splashes, making it resilient to everyday conditions. On the connectivity front, the phone supports 16 5G bands, an IR blaster, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 7, ensuring seamless wireless communication across devices and networks.

iQOO Neo 10 Price In India, Discount, And Availability

The iQOO Neo 10 is priced at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, Rs 33,999 for the 8GB RAM+256GB model, Rs 35,999 for the 12GB RAM+256GB option, and Rs 40,999 for the top-end 16GB RAM+512GB version.

As part of the launch offers, buyers using select bank cards can avail a Rs 2,000 discount, bringing the effective prices down to Rs 29,999, Rs 31,999, Rs 33,999, and Rs 38,999, respectively. Moreover, consumers can purchase the smartphone from Amazon and iQOO's own website from 3 June at 12 noon basis.