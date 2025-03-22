iQOO Neo 10R 5G India Launch Date Officially Announced; Check Expected Specs, Price

iQOO Neo 10R 5G India Launch: The iQOO, Vivo’s sub-brand, has confirmed the launch date of the iQOO Neo 10R 5G smartphone in India. According to the company’s post on X (formerly twitter), the smartphone from the Z series is scheduled to debut on April 11.

The iQOO’s post on X also reveals some design details of the Z10 5G smartphone. The image suggests that the device will feature a rounded-corner design with a circular camera module on the back. Notably, the newly-launched smartphone will run on Funtouch OS 15 out of the box.

iQOO Neo 10R 5G Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 2400×1080 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The screen could offer a peak brightness of nearly 2000 nits, ensuring better visibility even in bright conditions. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB.

The smartphone is likely to pack a massive 7,300mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. On the photography front, the Z10 5G may feature a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, accompanied by a 2-megapixel auxiliary sensor. For selfies and video calls, it could house a 32-megapixel front camera.

iQOO Z10 5G Price In India (Expected)

The iQOO Z10 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000, with premium variants potentially going up to Rs 30,000. The smartphone is scheduled to launch in India on April 11, while the Pro and Z10x models may remain exclusive to the Chinese market. The phone will be available from Amazon.in, in addition to iQOO.com.