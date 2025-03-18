iQOO Neo 10R Goes On Sale Starting March 19; Check Specs, Price And Bank Offers

iQOO Neo 10R Sales In India: Chinese electronics brand iQOO has officially launched the iQOO Neo 10R smartphone in India, available in Raging Blue and Moonknight Titanium colour options. The device is set to go on sale tomorrow, March 19, promising a powerful mix of performance and innovation.

Targeted at gamers and power users, the iQOO Neo 10R features a high-refresh-rate display, a top-tier processor, and fast charging. As iQOO’s first ‘R’ series model, it comes in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB storage variants, offering an aggressive price-to-performance ratio in the mid-range segment.

The newly-launched phone runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The smartphone will get 3 years of Android upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

Crystal-clear, ultra-smooth, and built for perfection! Shoot in stunning 4K 60FPS on the #iQOONeo10R and bring every moment to life with breathtaking detail.



Sale starts tomorrow at 12PM! Exclusively available on @amazonIN pic.twitter.com/rLWRUGFOdC — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 18, 2025

iQOO Neo 10R Price In India And Bank Offers

The phone will be available for purchase starting March 19 at 12 PM on the iQOO e-store and Amazon.in. The smartphone is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant (effective price Rs 24,999), Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant (effective price Rs 26,999), and Rs 30,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant (effective price Rs 28,999).

Customers can avail a Rs 2,000 instant discount when using select SBI, ICICI, and HDFC Bank cards or get a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on any device. Adding further, no-cost EMI options are available for up to 6 months, making it easier to own the new iQOO Neo 10R.

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications

The smartphone boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1260 pixels) AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The screen is protected by Schott Xensation Up, ensuring durability.

The device is powered by the device is a robust 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, keeping you connected for longer without frequent recharges. Under the hood, it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with the Adreno 735 GPU for seamless performance. On the photography front, the iQOO Neo 10R features a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens on the back. For selfies and quality video chats, there is a 32MP shooter on the front.

For gaming enthusiasts, the smartphone phone comes packed with features such as a built-in FPS meter, dedicated e-sports mode, ‘Monster Mode’, bypass charging, and an ultra-responsive 2000Hz instant touch sampling rate. The iQOO Neo 10R also comes with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, along with an IR blaster and an under-display fingerprint sensor for added convenience and security.